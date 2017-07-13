Business highlights July 13 2017

TVET phase II to equip more institutions with new materials as state moves to bridge country’s technical skills gap

China’s AVIC International Holding Corporation, in conjunction with the government’s Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, has announced the expansion of phase two of the Technical and Vocational Education Training centres. The government in 2012 launched a Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) project, which entails provision of manufacturing and construction materials to different TTIs present in the country.

Currently, the first phase of the programme has been largely met with the second phase expected to run through to the year 2020.

Kenya’s Vision 2030 blueprint requires a good Technical and Vocational Education and Training system for effective implementation on transforming Kenya, especially in growing various sectors such as the manufacturing and construction sectors. TVET has therefore greatly spearheaded the “Made in Kenya” brand by empowering students pursuing vocational training with the skills needed to actively go into manufacturing while still in school.

Technical fault forces Madaraka Express halt as Government defends train functionality

Operations of the Madaraka Express train E1 from Mombasa to Nairobi continue seamlessly, following an earlier unscheduled stoppage at Kibwezi area yesterday. The train, which had left Mombasa Terminus at 9:00 am was scheduled to arrive in Nairobi at 1:42 pm.

Kenya Railways Managing Director, Mr. Atanas Maina said a technical fault alert was issued from the system, which caused the crew to stop the train in line with operating safety procedures. A rescue operation was undertaken and the journey continued after a 1 hour and 15 minute delay, with the train safely arriving at its final destination in Nairobi at 3:30 pm.

“We are confident of the functionality of the Madaraka Express and safety of our passengers remains paramount. We are working on continuous improvement of our services in order to improve on our customers’ experience and in this regard, we will have a full inspection tomorrow, July 13, as part of our continuous monitoring mechanisms since we commenced operations around 42 days ago. Further analysis by the engineering team to establish the cause of the malfunction are ongoing,” Mr. Maina said.