Ear piercings go back as far as the medieval era and beyond, and are very basic, or are they? Today ear piercings have evolved from the traditional standard lobe piercing to more complicated designs, carrying different meanings according to different cultures. Here are the most common types of ear piercings popular among millennials:
Auricle piercings
Done at the middle part of the outer rim of your ear. Kinda painful.
Conch piercings
Involve perforation of the ear cartilage.
Earlobe piercings
Most basic, done on the earlobe cartilage.
Helix piercings
Done at the top of the ear and is associated with rebellion or gothic tendencies.
Industrial piercings
Multiple perforations are made at the upper earlobe cartilage and a jewel such as an arrow shaped hook is used to connect them. Cool huh?
Tragus piercings
Done on the part of your ear that covers the ear canal, closest to the face.
Previous IAAF U-18 championships kick off
You might also like
Treasury allocates Sh13 billion to Laptop Project
The National Treasury has set aside Sh13.4 billion to boost the country’s digital literacy programme. While reading the Budget Statement at Parliament Buildings on Wednesday, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry
Kenya Airways posts Sh26.2 billion loss as carrier’s turnaround strategy soldiers on
National carrier Kenya Airways Ltd (KQ) has posted a loss (after taxes) of Sh26.2 billion for the year ended March 31, up from Sh25.7 billion the previous year. KQ also
Healthymagination Programme welcomes first group of Social Entrepreneurs
The Healthymagination Mother and Child Programme, an initiative launched in March 2016 by GE and Santa Clara University’s Miller Center for Social Entrepreneurship, has selected its first group of social
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!