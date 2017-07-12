Sports highlights July 12 2017

IAAF U-18 championships kick off

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) U-18 championships have officially kicked off today. IAAF President, Sebastian Coe said he was impressed with the work as he paid glowing tribute to the Local Organising Committee (LOC).

President Uhuru officially opened the event in Nairobi, proving that the Country is finally ready to host the world.

More than 800 track and field athletes from 130 countries are ready to brighten up the newly renovated stadium with a 60,000 seat capacity for the next five days.

The past few days have been particularly hectic as the LOC put the final touches. Several activities were lined up for today’s opening ceremony, which was graced by President Kenyatta as the chief guest. Ahead of the affair, it was confirmed that First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, the championship’s patron, would be escorted into the stadium at the opening ceremony by Kenyan Olympians.

Over 300 students picked from different schools carried national flags, with entertainment from Sarakasi Dancers and other traditional dance troupes showcasing Kenya’s culture.

Gor excited to face Rooney in Everton friendly

Gor Mahia FC Assistant Coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno has urged his players to stay focused on displaying a good game and not to be overwhelmed by playing English Premier League side Everton FC ahead of their friendly match tomorrow.

Gor, winners of the SportPesa Super Cup, arrived in Tanzania on Tuesday.

“We’ll stick to the same tactics that helped us win the Super Cup and our mentality must be stronger against them,” Zico said.

“Our philosophy has not changed and the plus is we have seven extra players who missed our first trip here to choose from. We just want to play some good football; we know Everton is a big club but this is what we’ve been preparing for. The players look fit and we have every chance of beating them. It’s about knowing they’re equally 11 on the other side and taking chances,” he continued.

Wayne Rooney – England and Manchester United’s all-time leading goal scorer who recently joined Everton – is expected to make his debut as all the players who traveled are set to feature for at least 45 minutes in the game.

The excitement of facing Rooney and indeed Everton proved an irresistible catch for Zico’s charges with defender Harun Shakava saying he is already relishing the match up that.

“It is a motivation for the players and personally as a defender. We know his abilities but also we should remember he plays like any player but the difference is he is on another level with different exposure,” Shakava said.