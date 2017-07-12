News highlights July 12 2017

City Hall workers to down tools over unpaid salaries

Operations at City Hall will be paralyzed starting next Monday should the more than 12,000 workers make good on their threat to down their tools of to push for their unpaid June salaries.

The looming industrial action comes at a time when Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero is grappling with a nurses strike which entered its third week on Monday.

Sources have told X News that the strike was occasioned by a decision by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to withhold county monies over tax arrears.

The county has been in crisis after the Central Bank transferred Sh1.17 billion from its bank account -meant for salaries- to Kenya Revenue Authority to settle arrears.

In December last year, KRA issued a freeze order on all funds that Nairobi City County in a bid to recover Sh4.7 billion in unpaid tax revenue.

Due to the battle, Acting County Secretary Robert Ayisi has already notified the workers union of the delay of their salaries, blaming the Controller of the budget for acting slowly in the processing of requests from the Central Bank of Kenya.

Ayisi said in a letter dated July 10 that the delays in the processing of salaries have been caused by the KRA prompting attachment of County Accounts making it impossible to transact.

August 8 election date will not change, three Cabinet Secretaries say

Three Cabinet Secretaries have backed President Uhuru Kenyatta saying the August 8 election date will not change.

Ms Amina Mohamed (Foreign Affairs), Mr James Macharia (Transport) and Jacob Prof Kaimenyi (Land) said despite the move by the High Court to order re-tendering of presidential ballot papers printing, the August date has been set and it will not be altered unless through a referendum.

They have expressed confidence and told Kenyans not worry because the Constitution states clearly that the general election must be held on August 8.

“There is absolutely no reason to worry. It has been said by the IEBC and others that the election will be on August 8. That is what our constitution says and Kenyans should not be uncertain,” Ms Amina told journalists in Embu.

“There will be chaos too because if you judge from the past, Kenyans have conducted peaceful elections except in 2007. Kenyans have promised not to repeat that again,” she added.

Ms Amina said as state officers, they were confident of free and fair elections and urged Kenyans to disregard any unfounded information that elections will be postponed.

On his part, the Lands Cabinet Secretary advised Kenyans to remain calm while the presidential ballot printing row is addressed by the courts.

Kaimenyi, echoed CS Amina’s sentiments saying Kenyans should have faith that the Presidential ballot papers row will be dispensed and General Election will be held as stipulated by the Constitution.

Migingo belongs to Kenya, Uhuru says in Kisumu campaign tour

President Uhuru Kenyatta today delved into the murky contest of the ownership of Migingo Island, firmly noting that the isle belongs to Kenya.

The President, who took his re-election campaign tour to Kisumu and Homa Bay counties, maintained that the island, which is hotly contested with Uganda, belonged to Kenya adding that mapping was underway to ascertain its true ownership.

“Who doesn’t know that Migingo is ours? But even if it is ours, we do not go making noise. We do our things with dignity,” Uhuru said.

The tiny island on Lake Victoria, about half the size of a football pitch, has been the subject of a decade-long, low-level diplomatic dispute between the East African neighbours for its valuable waters that teem with fish.

President Kenyatta has received flak from Opposition leader Raila Odinga over his perceived laxity in defending the island since taking office in 2013.

The Ugandan government announced in February this year that its Special Forces Command (SFC) would collaborate with Kenyan Police in the administration of the island.

Accompanied by his deputy William Ruto, President Kenyatta campaigned for re-election with a main message of job creation for Kenya’s youths as he entered his main rival’s stronghold.