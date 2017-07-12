Migingo belongs to Kenya, Uhuru says in Kisumu campaign tour

President Uhuru Kenyatta today delved into the murky contest of the ownership of Migingo Island, firmly noting that the isle belongs to Kenya.

The President, who took his re-election campaign tour to Kisumu and Homa Bay counties, maintained that the island, which is hotly contested with Uganda, belonged to Kenya adding that mapping was underway to ascertain its true ownership.

“Who doesn’t know that Migingo is ours? But even if it is ours, we do not go making noise. We do our things with dignity,” Uhuru said.

The tiny island on Lake Victoria, about half the size of a football pitch, has been the subject of a decade-long, low-level diplomatic dispute between the East African neighbours for its valuable waters that teem with fish.

President Kenyatta has received flak from Opposition leader Raila Odinga over his perceived laxity in defending the island since taking office in 2013.

The Ugandan government announced in February this year that its Special Forces Command (SFC) would collaborate with Kenyan Police in the administration of the island.

Accompanied by his deputy William Ruto, President Kenyatta campaigned for re-election with a main message of job creation for Kenya’s youths as he entered his main rival’s stronghold.

The duo opened the Sh1.5 billion Mbita causeway bridge that will connect to connect Mbita mainland and Rusinga Island. He will commission the Ahero-Kisii-Isebania road.

They told residents of Nyanza that they would develop the whole of Kenya regardless of who votes for them.

The President said that he has the mandate to serve everyone and that he has the right to seek votes from all areas.

“It is everyone’s right to seek votes from you. But we are campaigning on the basis of development,” he added.

The President is also expected to preside over the groundbreaking ceremony of the Sh15 billion Kenya Breweries factory in the lakeside town which he unveiled last week.

He will also woo the local residents with the promise of a Sh25 billion foreign investment in hyacinth conversion to electricity plant to provide cheaper and more reliable energy.