IAAF U-18 championships kick off

The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) U-18 championships have officially kicked off today. IAAF President, Sebastian Coe said he was impressed with the work as he paid glowing tribute to the Local Organising Committee (LOC).

President Uhuru officially opened the event in Nairobi, proving that the Country is finally ready to host the world.

More than 800 track and field athletes from 130 countries are ready to brighten up the newly renovated stadium with a 60,000 seat capacity for the next five days.

The past few days have been particularly hectic as the LOC put the final touches. Several activities were lined up for today’s opening ceremony, which was graced by President Kenyatta as the chief guest. Ahead of the affair, it was confirmed that First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, the championship’s patron, would be escorted into the stadium at the opening ceremony by Kenyan Olympians.

Over 300 students picked from different schools carried national flags, with entertainment from Sarakasi Dancers and other traditional dance troupes showcasing Kenya’s culture.

“The IAAF continues to work tirelessly to bring its events to athletics fans across the globe who this week have the opportunity to watch many of the best young athletes in the world in action at the IAAF World U18 Championships Nairobi 2017, which will bring some 800 athletes from more than 130 countries to the Kenyan capital from 12-16 July,” the Association said in a statement.

Action from Nairobi’s Kasarani Stadium will be available to watch across all the IAAF’s continental areas via a combination of coverage on the channels of several broadcasters and a geo-blocked live stream which will be available in more than 160 countries.