Court of Appeal to hear IEBC plea over presidential ballot tender cancellation on Friday

The Court of Appeal has set Friday as the hearing date of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s (IEBC) appeal contesting the cancellation of the presidential ballot tender award to Al-Ghurair.

This comes after the electoral agency yesterday appealed last Friday’s High Court decision that terminated the Sh2.5 billion tender for the printing of the presidential ballot papers.

IEBC argued that the ruling by the three-judge bench did not consider serious facts raised before it.

The commission called for urgency in the hearing of the matter as it ruled out re-advertisement of the controversial tender.

In its memorandum filed before the High Court on Monday, IEBC said it had a limited timeline with less than a month to go to the polls therefore floatation of fresh tender was out of the question.

On Friday, High Court Judges Joel Ngugi, George Odunga and John Mativo, held that the electoral agency failed to ensure there was public participation in the tendering process.

Opposition coalition NASA had objected IEBC’s decision to single source the tender to the Dubai firm on grounds that it had links to powerful individuals in government, adversely mentioning President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Al Ghurair however denied any links with the President, saying one of its official who met with the head of state, Majid Saif Al Ghurair, met him in his capacity as the head of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce.

IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba also noted that Al Ghurair still remains in the running among printing companies that are likely to be considered for the direct tender award.

The Jubilee Party in a press conference yesterday said it did not mind who won the lucrative award insisting it would not sit in any tender committee that will decide who supplies the presidential ballot papers.

The announcement was made by Deputy President William Ruto in the company of President Kenyatta, who said that the party wanted nothing short of Kenyans going to the polls on the constitutionally set date of August 8.