City Hall workers to down tools over unpaid salaries

Operations at City Hall will be paralyzed starting next Monday should the more than 12,000 workers make good on their threat to down their tools of to push for their unpaid June salaries.

The looming industrial action comes at a time when Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero is grappling with a nurses strike which entered its third week on Monday.

Sources have told X News that the strike was occasioned by a decision by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to withhold county monies over tax arrears.

The county has been in crisis after the Central Bank transferred Sh1.17 billion from its bank account -meant for salaries- to Kenya Revenue Authority to settle arrears.

In December last year, KRA issued a freeze order on all funds that Nairobi City County in a bid to recover Sh4.7 billion in unpaid tax revenue.

Due to the battle, Acting County Secretary Robert Ayisi has already notified the workers union of the delay of their salaries, blaming the Controller of the budget for acting slowly in the processing of requests from the Central Bank of Kenya.

Ayisi said in a letter dated July 10 that the delays in the processing of salaries have been caused by the KRA prompting attachment of County Accounts making it impossible to transact.

“This is to inform you that there will be delay in paying county workers June salaries due to the following reasons : The controller of budget delay in processing from the central bank of Kenya and 2016/17 financial year stock taking also delayed the processing,” read a letter to the Kenya County Government Workers Union, Nairobi.

However, Ayisi said the county is working towards having the payments done as soon as possible.

“The city-county government is exploring all avenues possible to pay salaries latest by Friday 14, 2017. Your understanding of the same will be highly appreciated,” he stated.

The Nairobi County Government Workers Union has protested the delayed payment threatening to go on strike should the county government fail to pay by Monday.

Union Secretary, Boniface Waweru, says Nairobi County Workers have not been paid their June salaries and no explanation has been given to them.

Waweru has further accused the County Government of failing to remit statutory deductions like NHIF, pensions and payment of terminal dues to retirees.

In May, operations at the County government were paralyzed by more than 12,000 workers who said they had not received their April salaries.

Jubilee gubernatorial candidate Mike Sonko has criticized Kidero saying the delays in salaries payment amounts to mismanagement by county government.

Sonko joined the workers in condemning the delayed payments of salaries and he has accused Governor Evans Kidero of incompetence and carelessness.

“The delay of salaries of County workers is symptomatic of the gross mismanagement we are witnessing under Governor Kidero. Nairobi should not be facing financial challenges other counties might be facing given the huge revenue the county collects,” said Sonko while reacting to the workers’ protest.