Business highlights July 12 2017

UNCTAD to champion regional peace, prosperity for Great Lakes region

Development promotion, peace and security in the Great Lakes region of Africa was in focus during a meeting organized by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) and the Office of the Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for the Great Lakes region on July 11, 2017.

Attended by the Secretary-General of UNCTAD, Mukhisa Kituyi, the meeting was aimed at exploring the connection between humanitarian and development issues in order to promote security in the region, which includes Burundi, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Rwanda, Tanzania and Uganda.

Today, the Great Lakes region counts over 7 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) and 3.5 million refugees. Displacement in the region has increased as a result of insecurity and political conflict in Burundi, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan, further compounded by drought in many areas. Uganda has become the largest host country in Africa with over 1 million refugees. The number of IDPs in the Democratic Republic of Congo is currently estimated at 3.7 million making it the country in Africa most affected by internal displacement.

“Involving UNCTAD in these regional discussions is a recognition of the wide range of expertise tackled by the Geneva trade hub, and is an expression of its high potential for a deeper leading role in dealing with interrelated complex issues,” said UNCTAD Secretary-General Mukhisa Kituyi.

For his part, Special Envoy Said Djinnit highlighted the need to ensure that political engagement goes hand-in-hand with multi-sectoral approaches. “More than ever, the Great Lakes Region requires predictable, coordinated and coherent support to avoid reversing the progress achieved to date,” he said.

Savannah Cement moves to boost academic development as firm signs partnership agreement with Karatina University

Local cement manufacturer, Savannah Cement has expanded its academic support ventures scope following the signing of a collaborative pact with Karatina University.

The two institutions will collaborate in areas of mutual interest including academic research and student placements within the Savannah Cement network. The firm already holds a similar agreement with Kenyatta University.

Speaking at the signing ceremony at the University’s main campus in Kagochi, near Karatina town, Nyeri County, Savannah Cement Managing Director, Mr. Ronald Ndegwa said the firm would continue pursuing and forging such partnerships as part of its corporate values.

The signing of the collaborative agreement, he said, is geared at enhancing the quality of students joining the labour market by providing practical skills development opportunities at Savannah Cement.

Flanked by Karatina University Vice Chancellor, Prof Mucai Muchiri, the Savannah Cement MD acknowledged the crucial role that local corporates and academic institutions can jointly play to accelerate national development.

“At Savannah Cement, we have allocated a significant budget to support our human resource development programmes including such partnerships with local academic institutions,” Ndegwa said, adding that, “Such partnerships are part of our commitment to explore shared prosperity opportunities in the society.”

On his part, Karatina University Vice Chancellor Prof Muchiri said the partnership with Savannah Cement will play a key role in helping the university achieve its institutional objectives.

The university he said, endeavours to build strong partnerships with like-minded institutions such as Savannah Cement, through resource mobilization, research activities and knowledge transfer.