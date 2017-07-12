August 8 election date will not change, three Cabinet Secretaries say

Three Cabinet Secretaries have backed President Uhuru Kenyatta saying the August 8 election date will not change.

Ms Amina Mohamed (Foreign Affairs), Mr James Macharia (Transport) and Jacob Prof Kaimenyi (Land) said despite the move by the High Court to order re-tendering of presidential ballot papers printing, the August date has been set and it will not be altered unless through a referendum.

They have expressed confidence and told Kenyans not worry because the Constitution states clearly that the general election must be held on August 8.

“There is absolutely no reason to worry. It has been said by the IEBC and others that the election will be on August 8. That is what our constitution says and Kenyans should not be uncertain,” Ms Amina told journalists in Embu.

“There will be chaos too because if you judge from the past, Kenyans have conducted peaceful elections except in 2007. Kenyans have promised not to repeat that again,” she added.

Ms Amina said as state officers, they were confident of free and fair elections and urged Kenyans to disregard any unfounded information that elections will be postponed.

On his part, the Lands Cabinet Secretary advised Kenyans to remain calm while the presidential ballot printing row is addressed by the courts.

Kaimenyi, echoed CS Amina’s sentiments saying Kenyans should have faith that the Presidential ballot papers row will be dispensed and General Election will be held as stipulated by the Constitution.

“We must be seen to be positive. My appeal to Kenyans is to go out of our way and to do what it takes to make sure the election is held as stipulated and indicated in the Constitution,” Prof Kaimenyi said.

On Sunday, July 9, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, cautioned the Judiciary not to aid the opposition to scuttle the electoral process, saying that the courts were increasingly getting entangled in the attempts by NASA to delay the August 8 polls.

However, National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders have rubbished the claims saying the opposition coalition is ready for the August 8 election.

They held that the cases NASA has filed against IEBC are meant to ensure that the electoral body conducts a free and fair election, while exuding confidence that Kenyans will send away ‘a corrupt Jubilee administration’.

“We, NASA, are committed and ready for the August 8 election. I want to tell Jubilee that instead of complaining of our court cases they should be preparing themselves to go home come August 8 because people are fed up with their empty promises and corruption,” Siaya Senator James Orengo said on Monday.

According to Mr. Orengo, the opposition coalition is only interested in a free, fair and credible election and that is why they are seeking the intervention and interpretation of the courts whenever they feel that IEBC has disregarded the law in any decision.