WASH initiative in fresh drive to empower young leaders

The Young Water Solutions is inviting fellows for its Young Water Fellowship Program with an aim to empower young leaders from low and middle income countries to implement projects to tackle water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), water pollution and water scarcity issues, by offering them an intensive training program, seed funding grants for their projects, and mentoring support by senior level experts during one year.

“This program will bring about in its first edition (2017) 10 young community leaders capable of successfully designing and implementing sustainable and inclusive water projects that significantly improve living conditions in their communities, while contributing to the achievement of SDG #6 (water and sanitation for all),” Arti Khatri, a spokesperson on behalf of the drive has said.

The initiative seeks to build capacity in young people aspiring to implement water projects by training them in project management, WASH solutions and issues, sustainability and integrated water management.

It aims to support all stages of the implementation of water projects in developing countries led by the selected young people, by providing them technical support and seed-funding.

It also seeks to strengthen the contribution of young people to the sustainable development agenda.

Young Water Solutions is an international non-profit organization aiming to develop and support the potential of young people to contribute to universal water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) and water resources management.

“We do so by empowering young leaders, providing them the tools to carry out water projects in their communities. We promote an integrated approach, through our projects we often address interlinked challenges such as climate change adaptation, reforestation, youth unemployment and food security,” the group said in a statement.

Young Water Solutions was co-founded by 16 young and senior people with a variety of profiles, skills and experiences, who form a dynamic group of experts. Ranging from youth people leading international water networks while still pursuing their studies, to senior experts with decades of qualified experience working for international organizations, the organisation has been described as an intergenerational, transnational and multidisciplinary team.