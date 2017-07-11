Sports headlines-July 11 2017 Kenya’s IAAF U18 preparedness wows the world

Kenya’s IAAF U18 preparedness wows the world
With just a day to the 10th edition of the IAAF World U18 Championships to be hosted in Nairobi, First Lady Margaret Kenyatta on Monday made a final inspection of Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani ahead of the global showpiece that starts on Wednesday.
The First Lady inspected facilities in the main competition arena including the newly laid tartan tracks, the media centre, and the warm-up tracks before heading to the accreditation centre for registration.
READ ALSO: IAAF U18 Championship Local Organising Committee receives Sh20 million boost from Kenya Tourism Board
The First Lady is the current patron of the Biennial International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) W-U18 championships, Kenya Chapter.
The Nairobi 2017 competitions mark the last edition of the iconic championships that have been held in nine other countries since the inaugural event in Poland in 1999.
Rafael Nadal bows out of Wimbledon in final set
Rafael Nadal’s hopes of winning a third Wimbledon title are over for another year after an epic five-set defeat by 16th seed Gilles Muller of Luxembourg.
The 15-time major champion fought back from two sets down before Muller took a fifth match point to win 6-3 6-4 3-6 4-6 15-13 in four hours and 47 minutes.
READ ALSO: Rafael Nadal to miss Wimbledon with wrist injury
It ended the Spaniard’s bid to win back-to-back French Open and Wimbledon titles for a joint-record third time.
Muller, 34, will play Croatia’s seventh seed Marin Cilic in the last eight.
WBO review rules Horn beat Pacquiao
Former welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao’s controversial loss to Jeff Horn has been rescored by WBO judges – who reached the same result.
Pacquiao was unanimously outpointed in Brisbane last week as 29-year-old Horn won his first world title.
READ ALSO: Kenyan team prepares for 2017 AIBA World Boxing Championships
The Filipino, 38, urged governing body the WBO to review an “unfair decision and officiating”.
It asked five judges to analyse the fight and they found “Pacquiao won five rounds while Horn won seven rounds”.
