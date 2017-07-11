Newspaper summaries-July 11 2017

Daily Nation

Serem cuts salaries in tough job changes: MPs were on Monday hit hardest by the salaries commission, which slashed the earnings of State officers, including the President, to save the country Sh8.8 billion annually. Salaries paid to all ranks of elected leaders — such as the President and his deputy, governors and elected representatives at the national and county levels — will also be fixed for their term. They will not be increased every year as is currently the case. The changes, which will be effected after the General Election, also affect appointed State officers such as CSs, PSs, the Attorney-General, the Chief of the Defence Forces, military service commanders and heads of the police.

Activities at Education ministry slow down: Activities at the Ministry of Education are slowing down following the appointment of Fred Matiang’i as acting Interior minister. On Monday, an event that Dr Matiang’i was to preside over in Embu County was cancelled at the last minute and it is not clear if he will attend a consultative meeting on chaplaincy in schools on Wednesday. The CS, known to be a hands-on person, is now in charge of two vital ministries that require his attention day and night. Dr Matiang’i is now handling the deteriorating security situation at the Coast and North Eastern due to terrorism as well as lead curriculum reforms in Education.

Why local firm may get ballot paper tender: The possibility of a local firm getting the tender to print presidential elections papers became more likely on Monday after presidential candidates made the proposal. Thirdway Alliance Kenya presidential candidate Ekuru Aukot presented a detailed written memorandum asking IEBC to single source the tender to a local firm, but hire an international logistics company to monitor the movement from dispatch to the polling stations. The idea of the local firm was backed by Raila Odinga-led Nasa and Alliance for Real Change candidate Mohamed Abduba Dida.

Here is what killed Nkaissery: The family of former Interior Cabinet secretary Joseph Nkaissery has ruled out foul play could have led to his death. A six-hour postmortem conducted by a team of pathologists led by chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor concluded that Nkaissery suffered a massive heart attack in his house that killed him instantly. The postmortem conducted by a team of pathologists at the Lee Funeral Home showed a blood vessel to the heart was compromised. “He suffered an acute heart attack occasioned by a compromised vessel taking blood to the heart,” said Bessie Byakika.

How we acquired bank for Sh100: A Sh100 note might not be enough to get you to work and back home if you use public transport. If anything, you would probably need more than twice that amount daily if you commute from Nairobi’s CBD to Ongata Rongai for work. Yet, despite the small value, Sh100 can apparently afford you a bank in Kenya if the precedence set by a Mauritian financial services firm is anything to go by. SBM Holdings, which operates the Mauritian SBM Bank, paid only Sh100 to purchase Fidelity Commercial Bank according to regulatory filings it made at the Mauritius Stock Exchange on November 22, 2016.

Nurses threaten to vote for Raila due to prolonged salary negotiations: The National Nurses Association of Kenya (NNAK) has threatened to ‘disgrace’ the Jubilee government in the upcoming election as the pay row drags on. The health workers said President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election would be in jeopardy if their demands are not met on time. NNAK chairman Alfred Obengo said: “We have elections in August and we have 40,000 nurses and the winner needs 50 per cent votes plus one. Our numbers cannot be ignored.”

Nkaissery died of a rare heart condition: A team of pathologists who conducted a postmortem examination have revealed the late interior CS Joseph Nkaissery died of heart attack. The doctors who conducted the autopsy at the Lee Funeral Home said investigations revealed that there was no foul play in the death of the CS. “With the investigations, we have done, we rule out any foul play,” said Dr Bessie Byakika at a press conference last evening after the daylong examinationat a press conference last evening after the daylong examination.

SRC cuts salaries and allowances of public officers: State officials and lawmakers in the next government will pocket much lower salaries and fewer allowances to save taxpayers more than Sh8 billion annually. Kenyan MPs are the world’s second highest-paid servant leaders, second only to Nigeria. They may weep — serving the public is so lucrative — but they will still rank high on the charts. To reduce the bloated wage bill, the Salaries and Remuneration Commission yesterday announced a 2017-2022 salary structure, effective after the August 8 General Election.

KDF launches air strikes in Boni Forest: KDF air strikes have been launched against al Shabaab militants hiding in the Boni Forest in Lamu, Coast regional coordinator Nelson Marwa has said. Marwa yesterday said the operation will go on irrespective of whatever opposition leaders and local politicians say. “As we speak, air strikes are ongoing. We must secure Boni Forest. From tomorrow, we will shift our base to Lamu. You will see me in full military combat leading the operation and it is going to be terrible,” Marwa told journalists at the Kenya School of Government in Mombasa.

Three churches join the rich taxpayers club: At least three Kenyan churches are doing business with annual turnovers of between Sh350 million and Sh1 billion, signalling increased involvement by religious institutions in taxable commercial activities to boost their incomes. Coptic Orthodox Church, Nairobi Pentecostal Church (NPC) and Seventh Day Adventist Church are among the organisations in Kenya Revenue Authority’s (KRA) latest listing of taxpayers in that income bracket. The listing places them in the same income league as Kirinyaga Construction, the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) and Google Kenya, among others.

MPs lose sitting and mileage allowances: MPs and MCAs have lost the hefty sitting and mileage allowances they have been earning — making them the biggest casualties of a new public service remuneration structure that is intended to save the taxpayers more than Sh8.85 billion annually. The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) said yesterday the 2017-22 pay structure, which replaces the current one, will come into effect with the inauguration of the 12th Parliament in September. Some Sh5.19 billion, or 58.64 per cent of the total annual savings will come from removal of sitting and mileage allowances that MPs and MCAs have been enjoying.

StanChart branch closures signal more bank job losses: Standard Chartered Bank will shut down four of its branches in the country at the end of next month. The lender said Monday the closures are the result of a restructuring plan that has become necessary with the current market conditions. The announcement came barely a week after Barclays Bank of Kenya announced closure of seven of its outlets beginning October 1. “Based on the results of this exercise, we shall close our branches in Bungoma, Kisii, Kitengela and Warwick (Nairobi) end of August 2017,” said Standard Chartered Kenya and East Africa chief executive Lamin Manjang’.