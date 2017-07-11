News highlights-July 11 2017 Autopsy shows Nkaissery died of a heart attack

July 11, 2017 48 Views

Autopsy shows Nkaissery died of a heart attack

The late Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery died of a heart attack. Results of a post-mortem conducted on Monday showed no evidence of foul play, family pathologists said.

The post-mortem was conducted by the government pathologist in the presence of two family pathologists, two family doctors, the family lawyer and a family member.

Former Interior CS Joseph Nkaissery gestures during a past press briefing (Photo: Citizen Digital)

Dr Byakika Bissie, the family pathologist told journalists that Nkaissery “suffered an acute fatal heart attack as a result of a compromised blood vessel to the heart.”

The pathologist explained that “he had a sudden onset fatal heart attack. This arose because one of the major blood vessels supplying the wall of his heart was severely compromised and could only allow a very small volume of blood to pass through it, resulting in the heart area that is supplied to undergo death. Because of this, the electronic activity of the heart was compromised and death ensued.”

Scenes outside the Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi on July 10 as the post-mortem into the death of former Interior CS Joseph Nkaissery kicked off

Presidential candidates commit to Aug 8 poll date 

The meeting ended in an exchange of hugs and loud banter that belied the grandstanding that had characterised the round-table discussions between representatives of President Uhuru Kenyatta and the National Super Alliance presidential flag-bearer Raila Odinga.

In what was reminiscent of a parliamentary sitting, the Members of Parliament in their ‘proxy’ roles dominated discussion in what was meant to be a consultative forum, hosted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, for presidential candidates on the printing of the presidential ballots following Friday’s High Court order that it be tendered afresh.

Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta in August 2010 when they were Prme Minister and Deputy Prime Minister respectively, during a meeting at the KICC in Nairobi. (Photo/FILE)

At one point the Leader of the Majority in the Senate Kithure Kindiki even appealed to IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati for “protection” from fellow Senator James Orengo.

That’s not to say that the presidential candidates who were present didn’t hold their own.

Thirdway Alliance presidential candidate Ekuru Aukot

Kenya to set up four regional cancer centers

The Ministry of Health plans to establish four regional cancer treatment centers in Kisii, Nakuru, Nyeri and Mombasa through the public private partnership approach.

The move is aimed at decongest the national referral hospitals and bring care closer to the public.

Cabinet Secretary  for  Health, Dr. Cleopa Mailu said the Government has enhanced diagnosis and treatment of cancer through the National Hospital Insurance Fund cover of chemotherapy, radiotherapy, CT scans, MRI and monthly clinic checkups, which has markedly reduced the waiting time and long queues at Kenyatta National Hospital.

The CS who was represented by the Director of Medical Services, Dr. Jackson Kioko at the launch of the National Cancer Control Strategy 2017 – 2022.

He disclosed that cancer ranks third as a cause of death after infectious diseases and cardiovascular diseases, with 40, 000 new cancer cases and over 27,000 deaths reported in the country annually.

 

