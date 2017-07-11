Development Corporation calls for tenured equity partnerships to help grow SMEs

The Industrial and Commercial Development Corporation (ICDC), a banking and financial services institution, has called for tenured equity partnerships to help grow small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

SMEs currently create around 80 per cent of the country’s employment and contribute over 92 per cent of new jobs created annually, which are key in boosting local socio-economic transformation that cannot be underestimated.

“Over the last decade, Kenya has continued to experience a bee hive of investor activities in a race that is transforming the country into a global economic hub,” says Industrial and Commercial Development Corporation (ICDC), Ag. Executive Director, Kennedy Wanderi.

A study by Kenya National Bureau of Statistics indicates that SMEs in the country comprise about 75 per cent of all businesses, contributing 18.4 per cent of the country’s GDP ($42.8 billion).

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), through its regional economic outlook of Sub-Saharan Africa 2016, projects that the number of Africans joining the labor market will exceed the rest of the world in becoming the main source of new entrants into the global labour force.

The KNBS report, released in October 2016, found that 400,000 SMEs (46 per cent) close shop annually due to poor business planning, lack of required management skills and lack of access to reliable finance which is the biggest challenge.

Wanderi states that equity, being risk capital, allows SMEs to have cash availed to grow the company whilst reducing the company’s debt servicing burden. Equity financing gives small enterprises leverage to borrow for expansion and diversification as most debt financiers expect investors to maintain a debt to equity ratio of 2:1.

He adds that equity partnerships are for a tenured period of time – between 3 to 10 years – in order to guarantee the business’s long term survival over the three to ten years and beyond.

With the equity injection, the investor becomes part and parcel of the business hence the business not only accesses capital but also ideas and strategies to ensure growth.

“It is for this reason that ICDC comes in as a go to equity investment partner who supports the enterprise to grow and after the agreed period of time, exits using various options with the most preferred being to list the company on the NSE and cede its shares thereby allowing Kenyans to become shareholders. For SME survival, we encourage entrepreneurs to seek such partnerships in order to enable them meet this debt to equity ratio requirement which would also provide them with expertise in growing the business to the next level,” says Wanderi.

