Business highlights July 11 2017

Equitel records 21% increase in transactions in Q1 2017

Equity Bank’s mobile money transfer platform Equitel recorded a 21% upsurge in the number of transactions processed between January and March 2017.

EazzyPay mobile money payment grew by 10% in the same period.

According to data released by the Communication Authority of Kenya (CAK), Equitel processed a total of Ksh37.38 million transactions worth Ksh189 billion. This was an increase from the Ksh171 billion recorded over the same period last year.

The number of subscribers also grew from 1.49 million in December last year to 1.7 million in March 2017.

Generally, Equitel accounted for 30% of all mobile commerce payments recorded in the first quarter of 2017.

Longhorn employees face job losses in new restructuring plan

An unknown number of employees at Longhorn Publishers Ltd will soon be jobless following a restructuring programme in the company set to commence soon.

Longhorn plans to save at least Ksh100 million once the restructuring plan is rolled out as the firm seeks to enhance operational efficiency.

Longhorn managing director Simon Ngigi attributed the process to emerging challenges affecting the publishing industry in the market they operate in, including digital disruption, piracy and government policies.

“The disruption has necessitated the rethinking of our business model and segmentation to enhance our competitive edge,” Ngigi said.

The publisher has subsidiaries in Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda.

ITU ranks Kenya third in Africa in readiness against cybercrime

A report by the International Telecommunications Union (ITU) has listed Kenya as the third country in Africa in vigilance against cybercrime and 45th globally.

The survey, dubbed Global Cybersecurity Index, highlights Kenya’s legislative framework and the government’s technical capacity to respond to incidents of cybercrime.

“Kenya, ranked third in the region, provides a good example of co-operation through its National Kenya Computer Incident Response Team Coordination Centre (National KECIRT/CC),” says ITU.

The Kenya Education Network (KENET) was cited as an illustrative example of how nations can support cyber security research. KENET provides low-cost Internet to educational institutions.

Mauritius topped the list of African countries with Rwanda coming in second. Singapore was ranked the best globally.