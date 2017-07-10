News highlights July 10 2017

State begins airstrikes against Al Shabaab in Lamu’s Boni forest

The government has today began airstrikes in the volatile Boni forest in an effort to flush out Al Shabaab militants who have used the area as a safe base as they carry out attacks against locals.

Coast regional coordinator Nelson Marwa confirmed security agencies have been deployed in the area with the combat operation involving bombs targeted at specific locations in the forest.

“We will do all that it takes to secure Boni forest and flush out the terrorists from it. As we speak, air-strikes are ongoing and nothing will stop these operations,” he said.

Locals living in and around the forest are being relocated by the State and the Kenya Red Cross as the terrorist group have infiltrated the area and used it as an operation base for recruiting and planning terror attacks in the Coast.

Marwa affirmed the government’s decision to impose a dusk till dawn curfew on some areas in Lamu as had been declared by acting Interior CS Fred Matiangi.

Suspected Al Shabaab militants attacked a police station and primary school in Pandanguo last week destroying a communication mast in the process.

The forest was previously been declared a no-go zone by the Kenya Defense Forces shortly after the launch of Operation Linda Boni on September 15, 2015 to flush out the terrorist group.

Nkaissery to be buried on July 15

Joseph Nkaissery, the late Interior Cabinet Secretary will be buried this Saturday.

A statement issued by CS Cleopa Mailu who is the Chairperson of the Joint Organising Committee, said the burial will take place at the family home in Bisil, Kajiado.

“There will be a memorial service on Thursday, July 13, 2017 at the Nairobi Baptist Church along Ngong road. The service begins at 9.30am and is open to the public. Members of the public are advised to be seated by 8:30am,” he added after a meeting of the planning committee at Harambee House.

Condolence books will be available from Tuesday at Harambee House, KICC, the Nairobi Baptist Church and all 47 county headquarters.

“Those who wish to pay tribute to the late Cabinet Secretary, may sign condolence books at these venues.”

The plans were announced as a post-mortem to determine the cause of death got underway at the Lee Funeral Home Monday.

Nkaissery collapsed at his home in Karen on Friday night and was pronounced dead on arrival at the nearby Karen Hospital.

He had spent the day at a prayer service at Uhuru Park before passing through the Bomas of Kenya as was his routine.

Already, staff at the establishment and the late Nkaissery’s bodyguards have been questioned as part of investigations to ascertain what caused the sudden death.

SRC slashes salaries of President, deputy and senior state officials

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has scrapped responsibility, sitting and mileage allowance for Members of Parliament in a bid to shrink the public wage bill as it announced a pay structure for civil servants.

The move is likely to affect thousands of civil servants and reduce the appetite for those seeking elective posts in the August General Election.

The commission has slashed the salaries of the President, his deputy, and senior state officials as the body seeks to rationalize gross pay among civil servants and address among other issues, a ballooning wage bill, and save taxpayers more than Sh8 billion annually.

Addressing a press conference at the commission headquarters in Nairobi, the Chairperson Sarah Serem said the new pay structure will contain payment of fixed salaries depending on the economy’s performance.

Serem noted that all public officers must at all times be accountable to the people and live modest lives as the public wage bill stands at Sh627 billion per year.

It is understood that the wage bill equals to 50 per cent of the total revenues collected by the Government and is used to pay the salaries and allowances of over 700,000 public officers.

“Public office is public trust and public officers must be accountable to the people,” she said.

In the new pay structure, the President’s monthly gross pay has been reviewed to Sh1,443,750, down from Sh1.65 million, while the Deputy President’s gross package will be Sh1,227,188 down from a previous Sh1.4 million.

The salaries of Cabinet Secretaries have been adjusted to Sh924,000 from Sh1,056 000.

Speakers of both Houses of Parliament have been reduced and will now receive a gross pay of Sh1, 155,000. Principal Secretaries’ pay has been slashed from Sh874, 500 to Sh765, 188.

MPs are the biggest casualties in the new pay structure, as the SRC abolished MPs’ sitting, responsibility and mileage allowances to tame the increasing wage bill.

MPs will now earn Sh620,000 down from Sh710, 000.