Uber releases updated community guidelines for riders and drivers across East Africa

Ride hailing service, Uber has announced the release of their updated Community guidelines in East Africa, the guidelines aim to provide guidance on how drivers and riders should behave and treat each other during a trip.

The firm said in a statement yesterday that it is committed to providing “a service that is seamless and efficient” and the release of these guidelines aims to reinforce the company’s commitment to both riders and drivers.

This is the first time Uber is publishing a policy explaining why riders can lose access to Uber.

“This is important because when drivers use Uber they do more than simply drive: they’re sharing their own car, space and time with passengers. And while most riders show drivers respect, unfortunately this is not always the case,” Uber said in its statement.

“Uber’s updated Community Guidelines help explain what’s not okay on an Uber trip. Many of these are obvious to most of us but they should be noted – whether it’s throwing up in the backseat or leaving rubbish in the car, the below list of guidelines is one that everyone using Uber should understand – drivers and riders as well as those travelling with other riders / friends,” the taxi company said.

Under the new guidelines, it has emerged that those under the age of 18 can take an Uber with adult supervision, but cannot have an Uber account themselves. Parents or guardians need to accompany children at all times.

Going forward, if Uber finds that an unaccompanied minor is the account holder the account will be immediately deactivated. If Uber finds that the rider is under the age of 18 but the account holder is a third party that is over 18, Uber will remind the account holder of Uber’s policy and deactivate their profile after a second warning.

“Getting to a destination safely is a top priority. This is why drivers need to adhere to the rules of the road for example, by sticking to the speed limit, not driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and not texting while driving. Drivers should always take a break if tired,” the firm said.

The Uber network is now available in over 475 cities in over 75 countries spanning 6 continents. To request a ride, users must download the free application for Android, iPhone, Blackberry 7, or register for Uber at uber.com/go.