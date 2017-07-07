State will not shut down internet during August 8 election, ICT Ministry confirms

The government will not disable the internet ahead of the forthcoming General Election, Information, Communications and Technology Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has afformed.

Mucheru stated that there are no immediate plans to disable internet in the country since they need it for smooth election process. He said, however, that the government machinery is ready to take action on internet users inciting Kenyans to violence through hate speech.

“You have seen that this has been the most peaceful time before elections. We are talking thirty days before the elections and the country is fairly peaceful so I am not anticipating that there is any time we are going to switch off the internet,” the CS explained

“But you have to be prepared as a country and the things that you need to do to ensure we are safe and at the moment, we have no plans of switching of the internet, media or anything because everybody is using the same technology for elections,” Mucheru continued.

He noted that it is the duty of the government to protect the country during the campaign season and after the August polls.

It has emerged that the government is tightening restriction on social media use ahead of the August 8 General Election, keeping a close eye on political posts and what it calls sensational reporting on unauthenticated digital platforms such as those posted on Facebook and Twitter.