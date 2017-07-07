Sports highlights July 7 2017

Mario Goetze to resume training

Borussia Dortmund’s and German’s World Cup winner Mario Goetze is set to resume training after a five-month break to treat a metabolism disorder. Goetze, who scored the extra-time winner for Germany against Argentina in the 2014 World Cup final, said he would undergo a fitness test on Friday and be back training with teammates within days. “Tomorrow I will undertake the third phase of my recovery. That signifies that I will undergo a fitness test along with teammates at Dortmund and I will resume training in the days ahead. I am infinitely happy to be returning to the ground and to be playing again soon at our temple,” he said. Goetze last played on January 29 and has missed training since February 27 due to the metabolism disorder.

Man City striker Kelechi Iheanacho close to sh3.3 billion Leicester move

Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho is close to making a £25m (sh3.3B) move to Leicester City. Kelechi who is believed to be keen to make the switch is in advanced talks with Leicester. He has scored 21 goals in 64 games in all competitions since making his debut for Manchester City in 2015. Last August, he signed a new contract until 2021, but saw his playing time limited by the January arrival of Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus. Leicester City are the new favourites to sign Kelechi Iheanacho after West Ham United dropped out of the race to sign the Manchester City striker.