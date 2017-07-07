Sports headlines-July 7 2017 Man Utd ‘agree £75m fee with Everton for striker Romelu Lukaku

Man Utd ‘agree £75m fee with Everton for striker Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United have agreed a fee of £75m with Everton for striker Romelu Lukaku. United, have been chasing Lukaku who scored 25 Premier league last season for some time now and , has dropped their bid in signing Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata.

Lukaku was on the list of Mourinho’s targets this summer as the club hope he will join the club before the pre –season tour.

It was speculated that Lukaku would return to his former club Chelsea, after he was sold to Everton for £28m by Mourinho during the coach’s second spell in charge of Chelsea in 2014.

He turned down the most lucrative contract offer in Everton’s history in March and later said: “I don’t want to stay at the same level. I want to improve and I know where I want .

Lukaku is a client of agent Mino Raiola, who also looks after Paul Pogba, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan – three players all signed by United last summer.

Simbas coach Paarwater set to field a strong squad

Simbas head coach Jerome Paarwater is likely to start Kopondo alongside George Nyambua who will be making a full test debut in a test match against Tunisia at the RFUEA grounds tomorrow.

Skipper Wilson Kopondo missed two matches after he picked up a shoulder injury on May 27 against Germany. His input in the match against Germany was essential and his recovery is a boost to Kenya especially with crucial Africa Gold Cup matches coming up.

“The return of Kopondo as the skipper is in itself motivating. All the changes made will produce what we need as we have to beat Tunisia to improve our rankings,” said Simbas team manager Wangila Simiyu.

Paarwater has made further changes with Kenya Harlequins’ fly half Lyle Asiligwa returning to the team after being axed in April while KCB’s tight head prop Oscar Simiyu has also been included.

Backrower Martin Owila and centre Dennis Muhanji all made the cut and will be coming off the bench while experienced Oliver Mang’eni, Patrice Agunda, Brad Owako, James Kubasu and Simon Muniafu have all been rested for various reasons. Darwin Mukidza goes back to his role as the vice-captain and the KCB star is excited about the upcoming match.

Man City striker Kelechi Iheanacho close to £25m Leicester move

Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho is close to making a £25m move to Leicester City. Kelechi who is believed to be keen to make the switch is in advanced talks with Leicester.

He has scored 21 goals in 64 games in all competitions since making his debut for Manchester City in 2015. Last August, he signed a new contract until 2021, but saw his playing time limited by the January arrival of Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus.

Leicester City are the new favourites to sign Kelechi Iheanacho after West Ham United dropped out of the race to sign the Manchester City striker. West Ham were close to agreeing a £25m deal to sign the Nigerian forward but have decided to end their interest.