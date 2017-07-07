Newspaper summaries-July 7 2017

Daily Nation

Crackdown on social media ahead of polls: The government is tightening restriction on social media use ahead of the August 8 General Election, keeping a close eye on political posts and what it calls “sensational reporting” on “unauthenticated digital platforms” such as those hosted on Facebook and Twitter. ICT CS Joe Mucheru on Thursday said his ministry was also working closely with the Interior Affairs docket headed by Maj-Gen (rtd) Joseph Nkaissery to ensure guidelines developed by the National Cohesion and Integration Commission are adhered to by social media users.

IEBC moves to calm fears on voters roll: Seven of the 92,277 listed as dead after an audit of the electoral register were actually registered candidates in the August 8 General Election, the IEBC said on Thursday. The agency used the scenario to explain why it reduced the figure of dead people flagged by the auditing company KPMG to 88,602, the number of names of people that was removed from the roll. “The figure of about 92,000 reduced by 3,765 after we realised that some of those listed as dead were actually people who are still alive who had gone to report their loved ones as dead.”

Wanjigi faces huge tax bill: The Kenya Revenue Authority is now pursuing Nairobi billionaire Jimi Wanjigi over tax evasion. Documents in our possession indicate that in May, the KRA wrote to Mr Wanjigi’s company Enterprise Oil demanding Sh225 million in tax arrears for the period between January 2008 and December 2012. The businessman appealed against the claim in a memorandum dated June 21, 2017. The authority says Mr Wanjigi’s company “offered facilitation of awarding of contract services as well as logistical support” to Chinese. It says that since those services were consumed in Kenya, “VAT (value-added tax) is therefore due and payable on them”.

The Standard

August voting date puzzle if Raila wins: A High Court decision today on the tender for printing ballot papers will determine whether preparations for the elections due in 31 days will stay on course or be thrown off track. Should the petition by the Opposition succeed, and the contract awarded to Dubai-based Al Ghurair be revoked, the electoral commission will have to identity a new supplier, a process it has warned could stretch beyond the August 8 poll date. But should the decision go its way, the IEBC will be on course to deliver the ballot papers whose first batch is expected in the country on July 25 and the last on August 2.

Banks to hit loan defaulters with higher interest charges: Borrowers are in for a rude shock as banks plot to slap them with new penalties if they fail to pay loans on time. Defaulters will pay between 15 and 20 per cent on the outstanding amount, according to letters sent to customers that The Standard has seen. Lenders are exploiting gaps in the interest rate caps law, which does not specify the charge for defaulting, to change the high rates. Central Bank of Kenya did not respond to our queries about the recommended band that lenders could charge defaulters.

Politicians feel the pinch as cash taps run dry: Only a month to the general election, politicians are complaining that the long campaign period has cleaned out their finances. But the reason for the strain is that the main political competitors in the election, NASA and Jubilee Party, have tightened their purse strings, probably waiting to launch into a spending blitz during the final stretch of the campaigns. And the signs are all over, especially in Nairobi where the level of activity witnessed in 2013 is missing, apart from an occasional campaign caravan.

The Star

How Raila manifesto was changed at top City hotel: NASA’s manifesto was reedited at a high-end Nairobi hotel — to include unapproved multi-billion-shilling projects — and the reworking nearly jeopardised the grand unfurling of the blueprint. It is established that technocrats at the NASA presidential secretariat only realised the existence of two versions of the manifesto on Tuesday last week, hours before the manifesto launch. Both are on the NASA website, one now called an implementation document. The existence of the two manifestos — the one with mega projects now disowned as ‘not the official manifesto’ — has been a huge embarrassment for the alliance that says it wants to fight cartels.

Tell nurses to end strike, governors urge doctors: Governors have asked doctors to talk to nurses to resume negotiations for their CBA. Council of Governors chairman Josphat Nanok said nurses abandoned negotiations four weeks ago, yet the county chiefs had constituted a team to dialogue with them. “The Salaries and Remuneration Commission didn’t give a no-objection to the draft CBA for nurses, which means negotiations should continue,” Nanok said yesterday at the CoG headquarters. “The doctors should talk to their colleagues so we can discuss and get a solution.”

Kameme FM leads in hate speech, media survey shows: Twenty-eight cases of hate speech and inflammatory language were recorded between May and June. This is according to the Elections Observation Group Media Monitoring Unit, which assesses spread, degree and substance of hate speech and inflammatory language on radio, TV and newspapers. The unit’s report is a culmination of monitoring of five national TV stations, 13 radio stations, including four county-based ones, and four local dailies. This is the second report since the monitoring of traditional media outlets started.

Business Daily

MultiChoice to get end of July verdict in EPL TV content row: MultiChoice Kenya, the owners of pay-tv operator DStv, is at the end of the month expected to know whether it will be forced to re-sell exclusive English Premier League (EPL) rights to rivals, the competitions regulator said yesterday. The Competition Authority of Kenya (CAK) said its investigations into the local pay-TV market had found that MultiChoice has unfair monopoly of football content, skewing competition in its favour and forcing some players to exit Kenya. The regulator says in its latest annual report that the CAK has made its preliminary findings known to the pay-TV firm and that the final verdict will be out by end of the month.

Ouko proposes bailout for ‘insolvent’ Chemelil: Chemelil Sugar Company is technically insolvent and its continued operation depends on financial support from the government, the Auditor-General Edward Ouko has said in a new report. Mr Ouko said the company incurred a loss of Sh767,454,578 up from Sh640 million in 2014/15. He said the loss brought the miller’s total accumulated losses to Sh4,381,006,719 in the year to June 2016. The current liabilities of the company exceeded the current assets by Sh1.7 billion as at end of June 2016, he said.

Medical interns to earn Sh206,000 in salary deal: Doctors in public hospitals yesterday inked a deal with governors that will lift the top earners’ pay to Sh582,954. The collective bargaining agreement (CBA) signed with the Council of Governors (CoG) will see the lowest-paid doctor (intern) earn Sh206,989, including allowances. Previously, the interns earned at least Sh189,910, including allowances. Top earning medic previously was on Sh460, 660 monthly. The agreement takes effect immediately and will hold over the next four years. The governors said they would need more resources from the national government to meet the terms of the doctors’ pay deal.