News highlights July 7 2017

Come clean on cartels funding your campaigns, Jubilee tells NASA

The Jubilee party has told the National Super Alliance (NASA) to come clean on their source of funding for their presidential campaigns claiming they are being held captive by corruption cartels.

They allege the opposition is pledging to offer national coffers to corruption cartels should they be elected to lead the government on August 8.

Speaking at the party headquarters in Nairobi, Jubilee leaders led by the Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju said forces of corruption have a foothold in NASA.

“We cannot sit and watch this infection take over the country. This is national issue,” Tuju told journalists earlier today.

“Our country is in danger of being overrun by a ruthless cartel. This cartel has already taken NASA hostage,” he added.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party said the opposition is intimately connected with entities and characters who are the key drivers and the beneficiaries of large scale graft in Kenya.

In particular, Jubilee took issue with businessman Jimi Wanjigi, who they claim is a notoriously ruthless grand scale kick back racketeer and has directed and attempted to benefit from policy level as well as executive decisions of the former prime minister and NASA candidates.

“The NASA leadership has auctioned its soul to the corruption cartel,” Tuju stated, accompanied by Senators Kipchumba Murkomen and Beatrice Elachi and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa.

Tuju said the Jubilee party would rather lose the elections and keep its soul than accept that money (from cartels).

The Jubilee leaders said that Wanjigi, who is alleged to have supported President Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto in the 2013 general elections, quit supporting them after he lost the SGR deal.

State will not shut down internet during August 8 election, ICT Ministry confirms

The government will not disable the internet ahead of the forthcoming General Election, Information, Communications and Technology Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru has afformed.

Mucheru stated that there are no immediate plans to disable internet in the country since they need it for smooth election process. He said, however, that the government machinery is ready to take action on internet users inciting Kenyans to violence through hate speech.

“You have seen that this has been the most peaceful time before elections. We are talking thirty days before the elections and the country is fairly peaceful so I am not anticipating that there is any time we are going to switch off the internet,” the CS explained

“But you have to be prepared as a country and the things that you need to do to ensure we are safe and at the moment, we have no plans of switching of the internet, media or anything because everybody is using the same technology for elections,” Mucheru continued.

He noted that it is the duty of the government to protect the country during the campaign season and after the August polls.

It has emerged that the government is tightening restriction on social media use ahead of the August 8 General Election, keeping a close eye on political posts and what it calls sensational reporting on unauthenticated digital platforms such as those posted on Facebook and Twitter.

President Kenyatta assents 2017 county revenue allocation law

President Uhuru Kenyatta has assented to law an Act setting out the equitable share of the national revenue for each of the 47 counties.

In the 2017/2018 financial year, the 47 counties will share a total allocation of Sh341 million consisting of Sh302 billion of equitable share of national government revenue, Sh23 billion in conditional grants from the national government and a further Sh16.4 billion in conditional allocations from loans and grants from development partners.

The County Allocation of Revenue Act 2017 specifies what each county will get on the basis of the revenue sharing formula approved by Parliament.

It also sets out details of conditional allocations from national government revenue to each county government for the 2017/2018 financial year.

The conditional allocations that the national government gives to counties include: conditional grants for level 5 hospitals, special purpose grants supporting construction of county headquarters, conditional allocations for development of youth polytechnics, conditional allocations to compensate county health facilities for forgone user fees, conditional allocations for leasing of medical equipment as well as conditional allocations from the Road Maintenance Fuel Levy Fund, for the repair and maintenance of county roads.

A total of Sh302 billion will be transferred to the counties as equitable share of the national revenue with calculations based on division of revenue approved by Parliament pursuant to Article 217 (7) of the Constitution.

Nairobi County will get the highest allocation of Sh15.402 billion, an increase of more than Sh1.3 billion from last year’s allocation, while Turkana gets the second highest allocation of Sh11.307 billion.

Other counties that are allocated big shares include Kilifi (Sh9.95 billion), Kiambu (Sh9.96 billion), Kakamega (Sh9.93 billion) and Mandera (Sh9.73 billion).

The counties will receive a total of more than Sh23 billion as conditional grants from the national government.