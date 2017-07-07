News highlights-July 7 2017 Govt will not shut internet during polls, says CS Mucheru

Govt will not shut internet during polls, says CS Mucheru

The government says it has no intention of disabling the internet ahead of the forthcoming General Election. ICT CS Joe Mucheru stated that there are no immediate plans to disable internet in the country since they need it for smooth election process.

He however said that the government machinery is ready to take action on internet users inciting Kenyans to violence through hate speech.

READ ALSO: Zuku triples internet speed to meet customer demand

“You have seen that this has been the most peaceful time before elections. We are talking thirty days before the elections and the country is fairly peaceful so I am not anticipating that there is any time we are going to switch off the internet,” he said.

“But you have to be prepared as a country and the things that you need to do to ensure we are safe and at the moment, we have no plans of switching of the internet, media or anything because everybody is using the same technology for elections,” he stated.

Governor Mutua to run for presidency in 2022

Maendeleo Chap Chap leader and Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has officially confirmed that he will be in the 2022 State House race.

Speaking when he unveiled his 2017-2022 Manifesto at Machakos University, Mutua said he is guided by his desire to propel the country to new heights through development and uplifting the live of Kenyans.

READ ALSO: Wavinya to battle Mutua in Machakos governor’s race

Dr. Mutua, who is seeking to retain his seat on an MCC ticket in the August polls, called upon Machakos residents to re-elect him based on his track record.

“I have traversed all corners of this country and everywhere Kenyans want rapid development. And because it is possible to transform this country to the 1st world, I have after being convinced by elders and Wananchi from all over the country decided to run for the seat of the presidency in 2022,” said Mutua.

International schools to teach Swahili and Kenyan history

International schools in Kenya are set to start teaching Kiswahili and Kenyan history effective September, 2017. The introduction of the two subjects follows a government directive stipulating that international schools should incorporate 8-4-4 basic education in their curriculum.

Speaking during the 20th Annual Presentation at Braeside High School, Education Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiang’i, said students will be taught the two subjects up to Grade 9, which is the equivalent of form two.

READ ALSO: Matiang’i shocker on fake degrees now targeting politicians ahead of elections

Dr. Matiang’i added that International Schools admit many children of Kenyan descent, and it is essential for them to be acquainted with their history and also Kiswahili being an official language of communication.

Further, Dr. Matiang’i said that international schools must ensure that their teachers are duly registered and accredited by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).