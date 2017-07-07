Come clean on cartels funding your campaigns, Jubilee tells NASA

The Jubilee party has told the National Super Alliance (NASA) to come clean on their source of funding for their presidential campaigns claiming they are being held captive by corruption cartels.

They allege the opposition is pledging to offer national coffers to corruption cartels should they be elected to lead the government on August 8.

Speaking at the party headquarters in Nairobi, Jubilee leaders led by the Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju said forces of corruption have a foothold in NASA.

“We cannot sit and watch this infection take over the country. This is national issue,” Tuju told journalists earlier today.

“Our country is in danger of being overrun by a ruthless cartel. This cartel has already taken NASA hostage,” he added.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s party said the opposition is intimately connected with entities and characters who are the key drivers and the beneficiaries of large scale graft in Kenya.

In particular, Jubilee took issue with businessman Jimi Wanjigi, who they claim is a notoriously ruthless grand scale kick back racketeer and has directed and attempted to benefit from policy level as well as executive decisions of the former prime minister and NASA candidates.

“The NASA leadership has auctioned its soul to the corruption cartel,” Tuju stated, accompanied by Senators Kipchumba Murkomen and Beatrice Elachi and Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wa.

Tuju said the Jubilee party would rather lose the elections and keep its soul than accept that money (from cartels).

The Jubilee leaders said that Wanjigi, who is alleged to have supported President Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto in the 2013 general elections, quit supporting them after he lost the SGR deal.

“Jimi Wanjigi supported us in 2013. But he never funded us,” Senate Deputy Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen said.

He said the leaders have attempted to hoodwink Kenyans, claiming the opposition prepared two manifestos to take care of grand corruption projects that they intend to repay themselves with after funding the NASA campaigns.

Jubilee said NASA’s open acknowledgement that Wanjigi is in charge of financial mobilization for their campaigns is a clear indictment.

“It is reasonably surmised that Wanjigi’s mobilization will target other murky and unsavory figures of his ilk. The distressing implication is that NASA is pledging national coffers to criminals and sundry hoodlums at the expense of citizen welfare,” Tuju reckoned.

Jubilee wants former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka to tell Kenyans Wanjigi’s occupation and his dealing in the country.

NASA, they say, is not a progress party as it claims to be but is instead full of dangerous people whose only agenda is to steal from Kenyans.

“It is now the headquarters of Anglo Leasing and Goldenberg all rolled into one,” they concluded.