Business highlights July 7 2017

Former KURA director appointed KCAA chairman

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) has appointed former executive of the Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA), Joseph Nkadayo, as the new chairman.

Nkadayo, who is a civil engineer comes in to replace Samuel Poghisio who resigned earlier this year to contest for the West Pokot Senate seat.

Mr Poghisio had headed KCAA for two years.

Transport Cabinet Secretary James Macharia announced the appointment of Nkadayo on Thursday.

Mr Nkadayo has over 30 years’ experience in Public and Private sector development, design, procurement, implementation, management of projects, recruitment, performance contracting and job evaluation.

Coca-Cola acquires Equator Bottlers

Africa’s largest bottler, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) has announced the completion of its acquisition of Equator Bottlers Limited.

CCBA successfully concluded the negotiations in which it acquired 100% stake in Equator bottlers, a franchise bottler for Coca Cola Company based in Kisumu-Kenya.

The Competition Authority of Kenya approved the deal after both parties complied with all necessary requirements.

As of June 27, all standard conditions had been either met or waived. The deal was sealed on June 30 and takes effect starting July 1.

Equator Bottlers brings to CCBA one plant and three manufacturing production lines which supply thousands of outlets in Kisumu and surrounding areas in Western Kenya.

Tsusho Capital speaks out on Hino defect case:

Tsusho Capital, Toyota’s financing arm, has responded to a case filed against Toyota over the alleged sale of defective Hino buses.

The arm denied receiving any complaints from the 11 companies and individuals on the said mechanical defects affecting 45 vehicles.

The Toyota subsidiary insists that out of all the listed plaintiffs, only one lodged an official complaint with them.

The buyers have lodged a product liability claim against it, its sister companies and the Kenya Bureau of Statistics (Kebs).

Tsusho says some of the buyers want to use the suit to avoid repossession of the buses after they defaulted their loan repayment agreements.