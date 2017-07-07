Business highlights July 7 2017

Kenyans traded Ksh1.2 trillion via mobile phones in Q1 2017

A report by the Communications Authority of Kenya (Ca) shows that Kenyans transacted a whooping Ksh1.2 trillion through mobile money transfer in the first three months of 2017.

Safaricom’s brainchild M-Pesa topped the list of mediums with a total of Ksh890.7 billion transacted in 364.2 million transactions.

Airtel Money recorded a total of 8.12 million transactions worth Ksh5.84 billion while Orange Money recorded 26,000 transactions worth Ksh125.7 million.

Equity Bank’s mobile money transfer platform Equitel moved Ksh271.8 million in Ksh97.6 million transactions.

In total, the number of mobile money subscriptions stood at 27.5 million subscriptions whereas the number of active mobile money transfer registered agents was 174,018.

Dutch’s Rabobank buys stake at Equity

Dutch giant lender Rabobank is now a shareholder at the Equity Bank Group after purchasing 11.99% stake in Kenya’s biggest lender.

Rabobank, a food and agribusiness financier, co-owns their stake at Equity with the state-owned Netherlands Development Finance Company (also known by its Dutch acronym FMO) and Norfund.

The shareholding is held through Arise, an investment company focused on the banking sector launched early this year.

Arise is also in the process of acquiring minority stake in Tanzania’s National Microfinance Bank.

As at the 31 December 2016, Equity Bank’s to 10 shareholders included; Norfininvest AS (11.99%), British American Investments Company (Kenya) Limited (5.52%), James Njuguna Mwangi (5.52%), and Equity Bank Employee share ownership plan (3.25%).

Uber bans U18s from having accounts

Taxi- hailing company Uber has issued a ban barring teenagers below the age of 18 from in their newly introduced rules for riders and clients.

This follows a litany of complaints including allegations of sexual harassment lodged by both riders and clients.

“Those under the age of 18 can take an Uber with adult supervision, but cannot have an Uber account themselves. Parents or guardians need to accompany children at all time,” the policy states.

“Going forward, if Uber finds that an unaccompanied minor is the account holder the account will be immediately deactivated, it goes on to explain.

Adult account holders who allow underage riders will also have their accounts deactivated.