You are a hypocrite, Jubilee party tells Kalonzo

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has been criticized by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee team for allegedly neglecting voters in his region.

The President said Musyoka has no credibility to stand in front of millions of Kenyans and make grand promises when he had failed to ensure that his own home village gets water.

“What can Kalonzo deliver when we are the ones taking water to Tseikuru, his own home village, where he was MP for many decades?” quipped President Kenyatta when he addressed Jubilee supporters at Mashuru, Kajiado County.

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday criticized the leading opposition figures for having the worst track records on delivery after having held leadership positions for many decades.

Kenyatta also lashed out at Raila Odinga. He said the National Super Alliance (NASA) leader had been the MP for Kibera for decades but failed to solve challenges facing the area’s residents.

The Head of State, who is seeking re-election in August, also criticized Odinga for failing to do anything meaningful for the people of Kajiado for all the years he served in government or even as the Prime. Minister.

“Why didn’t he do something about the roads here in Kajiado when he was the minister of roads?” asked the President.

The President, who is on a meet-the-people tour of Kajiado County, said the Jubilee Government has served all Kenyans equally.

“For the last four years the party has worked hard to create a better Kenya for the prosperity of all Kenyans across the country,” said the President.

“We have doubled the number of homes connected to electricity in the last four years, upgraded Kajiado Level 5 Hospital at a cost of Sh430 million” Uhuru continued.

He noted that the county received medical equipment worth Kshs. 810 Million through the Managed Equipment Services (MES) project.

Jubilee candidate for Governor of Kajiado Joseph ole Lenku said the party will bag all the seats in the County.