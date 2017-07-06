Vision 2030 Secretariat on countrywide drive to obtain views on development projects

Kenya’s Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat has today said it is seeking input from the public to obtain first- hand information on the implementation of Vision 2030 projects and medium term plans.

The Secretariat says this information will provide invaluable input for accelerating the implementation pace of flagship projects in future.

Top officials from the Secretariat have been on a countrywide tour to collect views on how to improve the coordination of project execution with county governments and private sector players.

The exercise targets county officials, implementing agencies, ministries, government departments, academia and general public.

“During these engagements we learn from each others’ experiences, explore areas of collaboration and deliberate on ideas for accelerating achievement of Vision 2030 projects,” said Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat, Director General, Dr. Julius Muia.

Projects and policy framework changes that have taken place over the last five years, under the medium term II that comes to a close December this year will be used to measure socio-economic transformation.

The exercise seeks to find out public knowledge of projects under Vision 2030 blue print including infrastructure like new high-ways, by-passes, the Standard Gauge Railway and Airports expansion.

Similarly, the Secretariat is using the survey to measure the impact of these projects on social transformation to locals.

Dr. Muia said findings from the survey will be used as inputs for the third medium term plan to guide the strategic path for future projects execution.

The Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat has already visited more than 20 counties during the medium term III country engagement forums.