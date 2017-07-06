Vision 2030 Secretariat on countrywide drive to obtain views on development projects

Kenya’s Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat has today said it is seeking input from the public to obtain first- hand information on the implementation of Vision 2030 projects and medium term plans.
The Secretariat says this information will provide invaluable input for accelerating the implementation pace of flagship projects in future.
Top officials from the Secretariat have been on a countrywide tour to collect views on how to improve the coordination of project execution with county governments and private sector players.
The exercise targets county officials, implementing agencies, ministries, government departments, academia and general public.
“During these engagements we learn from each others’ experiences, explore areas of collaboration and deliberate on ideas for accelerating achievement of Vision 2030 projects,” said Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat, Director General, Dr. Julius Muia.
Projects and policy framework changes that have taken place over the last five years, under the medium term II that comes to a close December this year will be used to measure socio-economic transformation.
The exercise seeks to find out public knowledge of projects under Vision 2030 blue print including infrastructure like new high-ways, by-passes, the Standard Gauge Railway and Airports expansion.
Similarly, the Secretariat is using the survey to measure the impact of these projects on social transformation to locals.
Dr. Muia said findings from the survey will be used as inputs for the third medium term plan to guide the strategic path for future projects execution.
The Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat has already visited more than 20 counties during the medium term III country engagement forums.
You might also like
Benjamin Ayimba optimistic Kenya will win gold when Rugby Sevens makes its maiden appearance at the 2016 Olympic Games
Despite being in a tough group that has multiple world champions New Zealand, Great Britain and Japan, the national team head coach believes the squad is in the right
Uhuru in Belgium with more Amisom funding top on his agenda
President Uhuru Kenyatta has taken his campaign to have the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) upgraded to a UN Mission to the European Union Headquarters in Brussels where he
Motor insurance ranked the most vulnerable sub-sector in terms of fraud
Motor insurance has been ranked the most vulnerable sub-sector in terms of fraud in the first quarter of 2016, an analysis from the Insurance Regulatory Authority Insurance Fraud Investigation Unit
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!