Stop inciting ethnic division, Ole Lenku tells opposition

Joseph Ole Lenku, the Jubilee nominee for the Kajiado gubernatorial position, has called on the opposition to stop inciting ethnic violence ahead of the August 8 election.

“We totally reject the politics of division and those who want to set communities against each other,” Ole Lenku said.

Ole Lenku was speaking during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s campaign tour of Kajiado County yesterday.

On his part, Kenyatta said investment in better healthcare, energy, schools, roads and better farming were driving Government initiatives to end poverty.

He stated that investing in basic services and shunning ethnic divisions are key to combating poverty across the country.

He spoke in Maili 46 and other towns in Kajiado County, home to the Maasai as well as immigrant communities from other parts of Kenya.

It was at Maili 46 that a leading opposition figure urged the Maasai to literally force non-locals to “return to their homes”.

President Kenyatta queried where that home might be if not anywhere they wished to settle in the republic.

“It is this stupidity of war mongering that we must guard against,” the President said. “It is this rhetoric that led to the 2007 violence. Do not allow that madness to take root.”

“I tell the Maa community, let us keep united. Don’t buy into the violent agenda of our competitors. It will retard development. It will erase gains we have made,” he continued.

The President said Jubilee is an inclusive party that represents the interests of all Kenyans unlike the opposition which is pushing divisive and partisan goals.

“Kenya has achieved a lot in the last four years and that is as a result of the unity that has existed,” said the President.

The President also drummed up support for Jubilee candidates including the Governor candidate Joseph ole Lenku and other candidates for the position of MP and MCA.

He was accompanied by National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale among other leaders.

Kajiado leaders criticized the opposition leader for engaging in incitement targeting particular communities.

Kajiado West Jubilee nominee George Sunkuyia also challenged the opposition leader to tell Kenyans how he wants the Maasai to treat his own daughter who bought land in Kajiado just like other Kenyans.

“One of the daughters of the opposition leader who is inciting the Maa community has bought land in Kajiado West. What does he want to happen to his daughter,” said Mr Sunkuyia.

Mr Duale said the opposition leader has got away with other instances where he incited Kenyans against each other.

“You incited Kenyans to fight each other and in 2007 it led to bloodshed. We will not allow you to shed the blood of our people again,” said Mr Duale.

Kajiado East MP Peris Tobiko said the residents of her cosmopolitan constituency love each other and reject attempts by outsiders to create conflicts.

