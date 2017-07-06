Sports highlights July 6 2017

Man Utd agree to £75m fee with Everton for striker Romelu Lukaku

Manchester United have agreed on a fee of £75m with Everton for striker Romelu Lukaku. United have been chasing Lukaku who scored 25 Premier League goals last season for some time now and have dropped their bid in signing Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata. Lukaku was on the list of Mourinho’s targets this summer and the cluhopespe he will join them before the pre –season tour. It was speculated that Lukaku would return to his former club Chelsea, after he was sold to Everton for £28m by Mourinho during the coach’s second spell in charge of Chelsea in 2014.

Torres extends Atletico contract until 2018

Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres has signed a one-year contract that will keep him at the club until June 2018. “I’m delighted to stay here for another year,” Torres said. He joined Atletico at the age of 11 and has since made 294 appearances for the club. After making his first-team debut in 2001, the striker went on to become captain before joining Liverpool in 2007. Spells with Chelsea and AC Milan followed before the twice European Championship and 2010 World Cup winner returned to Atletico in 2015. Torres is currently in his second spell with his boyhood club, who are under a transfer ban that restricts them from registering new players until the New Year, following spells away with Liverpool, Chelsea and AC Milan.

Andy Murray urges fellow Brits to aim higher at Wimbledon

Andy Murray has challenged his fellow british citizens to make it an even better Wimbledon after four British players reached the third round of the singles for the first time in 20 years .The top seed’s 6-3 6-2 6-2 victory over Dustin Brown meant there was success for all four home singles players yesterday, with Murray’s win following those of Johanna Konta, Heather Watson and Aljaz Bedene. Kyle Edmund, another brit could make that five when he takes on Gael Monfils on today, but Murray feels celebrations should be tempered.