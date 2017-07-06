News highlights July 6 2017

Kidero, Sonko locked in a tight contest for Nairobi governor seat

A new opinion poll shows that the Nairobi gubernatorial contest is a two horse race with incumbent Governor Evans Kidero taking a marginal lead ahead of Jubilee governor nominee Mike Sonko.

According to the poll by Trends and Insights for Africa (TIFA), Kidero and Sonko are locked in a tight contest for the governor seat with a 44 per cent and 43 per cent approval rating respectively, with 8 per cent of voters still undecided.

Peter Kenneth, who is vying as an independent candidate, is trailing at 4 per cent.

Miguna Miguna performed dismally in the pecking order garnering only 1 per cent of respondents’ approval.

“Kidero and Sonko are attracting voters from various political parties. However, Senator Sonko attracts a higher portion of supporters that are not from his party as compared to Evans Kidero,” TIFA Research Ltd Director, Maggie Ireri said on Thursday.

Kidero, who is seeking a re-election on an ODM ticket, is facing a serious onslaught from Sonko, independent candidates Peter Kenneth, Miguna Miguna, Michael Mutinda, Macharia Kamau and Godfrey Wanyoike.

Ireri disclosed that a section of the respondents are keen to vote out Kidero for his failure to deliver on his campaign, lack of a development agenda and poor leadership skills.

Of those interviewed, 34 per cent feel Sonko should not be elected as he lacks the necessary expertise to manage the city of Nairobi’s stature as 16 per cent took issue with his academic qualification, terming it ‘questionable’.

Sonko graduated in 2015 from Kenya Methodist University (KEMU) with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration.

Nevertheless, in the senatorial race, Jubilee’s Johnstone Sakaja is leading to succeed Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko with a 39 per cent popularity rating against rival Edwin Sifuna of ODM with 28 per cent.

However, the proportion of undecided voters for the senator seat is quite high.

“The top two candidates (Sakaja and Sifuna) will need to work harder to persuade the undecided voters,” the research revealed.

In the women representative race, Businesswoman Esther Passaris is polled as the most preferred candidate with 57 per cent. Incumbent Rachel Shebesh trailed Passaris at 25per cent.

Interestingly, TIFA polled radio journalist Maina Kageni, who is not in the race because the Woman Rep’s position is exclusively for female candidates as outlined by the Constitution. Maina trails a distant third at 1 per cent.

Stop inciting ethnic division, Ole Lenku tells opposition

Joseph Ole Lenku, the Jubilee nominee for the Kajiado gubernatorial position, has called on the opposition to stop inciting ethnic violence ahead of the August 8 election.

“We totally reject the politics of division and those who want to set communities against each other,” Ole Lenku said.

Ole Lenku was speaking during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s campaign tour of Kajiado County yesterday.

On his part, Kenyatta said investment in better healthcare, energy, schools, roads and better farming were driving Government initiatives to end poverty.

He stated that investing in basic services and shunning ethnic divisions are key to combating poverty across the country.

He spoke in Maili 46 and other towns in Kajiado County, home to the Maasai as well as immigrant communities from other parts of Kenya.

It was at Maili 46 that a leading opposition figure urged the Maasai to literally force non-locals to “return to their homes”.

You are a hypocrite, Jubilee party tells Kalonzo

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has been criticized by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee team for allegedly neglecting voters in his region.

The President said Musyoka has no credibility to stand in front of millions of Kenyans and make grand promises when he had failed to ensure that his own home village gets water.

“What can Kalonzo deliver when we are the ones taking water to Tseikuru, his own home village, where he was MP for many decades?” quipped President Kenyatta when he addressed Jubilee supporters at Mashuru, Kajiado County.

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday criticized the leading opposition figures for having the worst track records on delivery after having held leadership positions for many decades.

Kenyatta also lashed out at Raila Odinga. He said the National Super Alliance (NASA) leader had been the MP for Kibera for decades but failed to solve challenges facing the area’s residents.

The Head of State, who is seeking re-election in August, also criticized Odinga for failing to do anything meaningful for the people of Kajiado for all the years he served in government or even as the Prime. Minister.

“Why didn’t he do something about the roads here in Kajiado when he was the minister of roads?” asked the President.

The President, who is on a meet-the-people tour of Kajiado County, said the Jubilee Government has served all Kenyans equally.

“For the last four years the party has worked hard to create a better Kenya for the prosperity of all Kenyans across the country,” said the President.

“We have doubled the number of homes connected to electricity in the last four years, upgraded Kajiado Level 5 Hospital at a cost of Sh430 million” Uhuru continued.

He noted that the county received medical equipment worth Kshs. 810 Million through the Managed Equipment Services (MES) project.

Jubilee candidate for Governor of Kajiado Joseph ole Lenku said the party will bag all the seats in the County.