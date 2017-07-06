Foreign nations arrive for Nairobi 2017 WU18

Poland became the first foreign nation to arrive for the Nairobi 2017 IAAF World Under 18 (WU18) Championships when a 31-strong delegation comprising 21 athletes and 10 officials jetted into the country on Tuesday evening.

The arrival of the nation that hosted the inaugural edition of the global showpiece in 1999 when it was known as IAAF World Youth Championships signaled the start of the final countdown to the July 12-16 event set for the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The Poles have vowed to stage their most memorable show at the World Under-18 Championships which starts Wednesday next week at Kasarani.

Team manager Marsin Gora said they are determined to sign off in the last world youth competition with their first victory since the second edition of the championships held 2001 in Debrecen, Hungary.

Poland claimed their first victory when they hosted the inaugural 1999 in Bydgoszcz where Kamila Skolimowska won the girls’ hammer throw. The 2011 event remains their best ever show where they won four medals – two gold, a silver and bronze.

Karol Grzegorczyk won the boys’ 400m before guiding their team to the medley relay victory. That is the last time they tested a top podium finish.

“Even though they are virtually new on the international scene, my athletes are determined to put up a great show. We are here to win medals and not to add on to the numbers,” said Gora, said to the press upon arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

Argentina, that has one athlete and an official, arrived on Wednesday night and will followed by Bahamas that has a contingent of 16 on Friday alongside Chile that has three participants.

A total of 131 countries have confirmed participation in the world youth competition.