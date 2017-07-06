Discovery Channel moves to highlight malaria crisis through Kenyan documentary

American basic cable and satellite television channel, Discovery will today use its global reach to focus the world’s attention on the single greatest agent of death in modern human history: the mosquito.

The global crisis is highlighted in the worldwide premiere of the upcoming Discovery Impact film ‘Mosquito’, which will air today (Thursday, July 6) at 9:00pm on the Discovery Channel and Discovery networks around the world.

Recent news coverage around the globe has highlighted individual outbreaks of diseases such as Zika, malaria, West Nile virus, yellow fever, chikungunya, and dengue.

“But there is a bigger story to be told; one that connects the dots between these diseases and reveals how a single force is driving them all: the unceasing, accelerating expansion of the mosquito around the globe, driven by factors such as increasing global travel and trade, and a warmer world that is more hospitable to mosquitos,” the Discovery Channel said in a statement released earlier this week.

The documentary will feature interviews with leaders in the global health community including a rare one-on-one with billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates narrated by Oscar nominated actor, Jeremy Renner who has featured in critically acclaimed films such as The Town, The Hurt Locker and The Avengers.

Mosquito has been described as a timely in-depth look at how a tiny, dangerous creature is changing in unpredictable and unprecedented ways.

“For more than 30 years, Discovery’s mission has been to ignite viewers’ curiosity, spark dialogue and encourage action on critical topics through our world-class storytelling and brands across 220 countries and territories,” said David Zaslav, President and CEO of Discovery Communications.

“Mosquito sounds a worldwide alarm about the need for bold steps to address this increasingly urgent threat. As a purpose-driven company, we are proud to leverage the strength of our unmatched television and digital services in all corners of the globe to call on citizens and worldwide leaders alike to act,” he continued.

“Discovery is at its best taking a global problem and showcasing its effects on individuals and their local communities,” said Rich Ross, Group President of Discovery, Animal Planet, Science Channel, and Velocity.

“The spread of mosquito-borne illnesses in places they have never been has the potential to change the world as we know it. Mosquito shines a spotlight on this rapidly moving issue, giving audiences the tools to understand and prepare for a new world,” Ross added.

Mosquitos kill more than 750,000 people a year, many of whom are children. Today, rapid environmental shifts like climate change and the ease of international travel for both humans and goods have only increased the threat mosquitos pose, hastening their spread around the globe.