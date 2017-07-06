Business highlights July 6 2017

Ex-banker Zaf Khan out on Ksh2 million bond

Former Chase Bank Chairman Zafrullah Khan has been released on a Ksh2 million bond after spending nine days in jail.

Mr Khan was released awaiting the hearing and determination of his case, in which he is being charged with defrauding Chase Bank depositors of Ksh1.7 billion.

Khan who was arrested last week is also facing allegations of accounting irregularities, money laundering, theft and his role in the Bank’s collapse in April 2016.

Through his lawyer Cecil Miller, Khan applied for bail claiming to be ill and needed to seek medical attention abroad.

While giving the ruling, Justice Martha Mutuku said, “The accused is serious about seeking medical attention abroad and therefore not a flight risk. I, therefore, order that he be released on a cash bail of Sh2 million.”

M-Kopa ranked among world’s top 50 smart companies:

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has ranked Kenyan solar energy firm as one of the world’s top 50 smart companies.

M-Kopa solar was ranked at number 34, beating giant multi-national firms such as Adidas and Daimler which ranked 38 and 46 respectively.

The solar energy firm targets low income earners and provides affordable energy solutions.

They provide solar energy systems and also offer loans to purchase the systems. Customers pay the loans in instalments over a period of one year.

Five firms that topped the list include; artificial intelligence software firm-Nvidia, rockets and spacecraft maker- SpaceX, Amazon, 23andMe- a biomedicine firm and Alphabet – Google’s parent company.

Direct Pay/ Visa partner to offer mVisa services

Online payment platform Direct Pay Online Group (DPO) has partnered with Visa to launch a mobile payment solution dubbed mVisa.

mVisa services are aimed at facilitating mobile commerce in Kenya and connecting more people and businesses across the globe.

The mVisa services are supported by Visa’s global payment network and enable consumers to pay for goods and services as well as send money to family and friends directly from their bank accounts via their mobile banking app.

mVisa can be used at leading airlines, hotels, travel agents and tour operators across the country.