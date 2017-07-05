Sports headlines July 5 2017

Messi set to sign new deal at Barcelona

Argentina and Barcelona striker Lionel Messi is set to sign a new contract which will keep him at Barca until 2021 with the option of a further one-year extension .Messi who has won the Ballon d’Or five times has been at Barcelona for almost 20 years, rising through their youth system to become one of the most successful and recognisable footballers in the world. He is expected to officially sign the deal when he returns to the club for pre-season training.

Pepe joins Besiktas on a free transfer

Former Real Madrid centre-back and Portugal defender Pepe has joined Turkish champions Besiktas on a free transfer. He was released by the Champions League winners last month, and is believed to have signed a three-year deal. Pepe played for Portugal in their Confederations Cup campaign where they reached the semi-finals before losing to Chile on penalty, then scored in the third-place play-off on Sunday. In the 10 years he was at Real, he won three La Liga titles and three Champions League winners’ medals but injuries saw him make 18 appearances in all competitions last season.

Manny Pacquiao wants WBO to review his loss to Jeff Horn

Manny Pacquiao has urged the WBO to review the unfair decision and officiating of his clash with Jeff Horn. Pacquiao lost his welterweight title to Horn in a shock defeat last Sunday in Brisbane, as he earned a unanimous points decision after 12 tough rounds. Earlier this week, the Philippines’ Games and Amusement Board made a formal call for a review of the result and Pacquiao has joined them in that request, citing his concerns for the future of boxing. “I love boxing and I don’t wanna see it dying because of unfair decision and officiating. I had already accepted the decision but as a leader and, at the same time, fighter I have the moral obligation to uphold sportsmanship, truth, and fairness in the eyes of the public.” Pacquiao said.