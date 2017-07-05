Sonko: Why Nairobi should vote Kidero out

Jubilee Party gubernatorial nominee Mike Sonko has launched a scathing attack on Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero accusing him of presiding over a failed and corrupt regime.

Sonko claims properties and assets worth billions have been misappropriated from City Hall under the leadership of Kidero.

The county, he said, was performing worse under the current regime than it did under a city council.

He said Governor Kidero has succeeded in converting the city inspectorate into a criminal gang.

Personal greed, he said, has superseded public interest in service delivery and that lack of investment in development of the city has made Nairobi lose its shine.

“One of the key reasons why city residents should vote out Governor Evans Kidero is that he has presided over the looting and fleecing of city residents,” Sonko told a press conference at a Nairobi hotel earlier today.

Since he assumed office in 2013, Sonko says the governor, in cohort with cartels, has seized billions in property and assets from the county.

Senator Sonko claimed that Kidero’s administration has no county asset register, a loophole the governor has used to grab and steal the county’s assets.

He further claimed the county has under-utilized the monies allocated by the exchequer. He alleged that the county has only managed to spend Sh791 million against Sh11 billion approved for its development budget.

Despite the illegal borrowing of loans and hefty loan repayments, he said Kidero had nothing to show for his term in office.

“The County holds more than 40 accounts and doesn’t bank all monies collected as required by law but use some money at source. There is no proper records of how much money is collected by the county,” Sonko explained.

For instance, Sonko alleged that Kidero has fleeced the county of over Sh1 billion through Jambo Pay and deep rooted cartels at City Hall.

Jambo Pay is the company that collects revenue electronically on behalf of the county via mobile phone, unified business permit fees, rates and other fees.

The Jambo Pay system was set up by Webtribe, which owns Jambo Pay whose selection criteria the Auditor-General faulted.

In October 2015, Auditor General Edward Ouko recommended that the Nairobi County Government cancel a contract for an electronic revenue collection system.

Sonko, who was accompanied by his running mate Polycarp Igathe, said Kidero has managed to swindle the county government through Jambo Pay.

“They don’t submit workers deductions that is PAYE, pension. Staff hiring irregularity, Pin numbers not coinciding, irregular overtime payments of Sh99 million in 6 months among others,” he added.

He has appealed to Nairobi residents to vote out Kidero and elect him as governor to clear the ‘Kidero Menace’.

If elected, he promised to get rid of the current County Public Service Board and Replace Webtribes’s irregularly acquired and extortionist revenue collection system.

“Jambo Pay is not accountable and it is prone to manipulation,” he stated.

The senator stated the city inspectorate staff – which has been a thorn in the flesh of majority of hawkers in the city – will be trained by his administration on public relations as to provide better services and improve their relationship with the public.