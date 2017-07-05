News headlines July 5 2017

Sonko: Why Nairobi should vote Kidero out

Jubilee Party gubernatorial nominee Mike Sonko has launched a scathing attack on Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero accusing him of presiding over a failed and corrupt regime.

Sonko claims properties and assets worth billions have been misappropriated from City Hall under the leadership of Kidero.

The county, he said, was performing worse under the current regime than it did under a city council.

He said Governor Kidero has succeeded in converting the city inspectorate into a criminal gang.

Personal greed, he said, has superseded public interest in service delivery and that lack of investment in development of the city has made Nairobi lose its shine.

“One of the key reasons why city residents should vote out Governor Evans Kidero is that he has presided over the looting and fleecing of city residents,” Sonko told a press conference at a Nairobi hotel earlier today.

Since he assumed office in 2013, Sonko says the governor, in cohort with cartels, has seized billions in property and assets from the county.

Senator Sonko claimed that Kidero’s administration has no county asset register, a loophole the governor has used to grab and steal the county’s assets.

He further claimed the county has under-utilized the monies allocated by the exchequer. He alleged that the county has only managed to spend Sh791 million against Sh11 billion approved for its development budget.

Despite the illegal borrowing of loans and hefty loan repayments, he said Kidero had nothing to show for his term in office.

Uhuru to skip Presidential debate

President Uhuru Kenyatta will not attend the July 10 presidential debate, as he was not properly consulted about the event.

Jubilee Party Vice Chairman David Murathe confirmed that the President will snub the debate since he had not been formally invited by the organizers.

“We are not even aware of the rules of engagement. So let them do it without him,” Murathe said.

In addition, the Head of State’s diary is already filled up until the election date as he is busy traversing the country on his re-election campaign tour.

“He has many channels through which he can engage Kenyans on various issues [without being] drawn into a shouting match as we witnessed in the Nairobi debate. This is beneath him,” Murathe added.

The first debate is slated for July 10 while running mates will argue their bids on July 17. The final Presidential debate will be held on July 24.

Sources had earlier indicated that President Kenyatta might give the highly publicised event a wide berth.

The presidential contest had attracted a myriad of aspirants with eight candidates being finally cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

They include NASA’s Raila Odinga, Cyrus Jirongo (United Democratic Party), Ekuru Aukot (Thirdway Alliance), Abduba Dida (Alliance for Real Change) and independents Joseph Nyagah, Michael Wainaina and Japheth Kavinga.

Jubilee invites Kalonzo to join party in 2022

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party has asked Wiper Leader and National Super Alliance (NASA) member Kalonzo Musyoka to join them in 2022.

The President said his opposition rival Raila Odinga was all talk and no track record. He urged Musyoka not to waste his time on a losing ticket.

“My brother Kalonzo. You know very well that the man of kitendawili will take you nowhere. I invite you again to come and work with us to bring services to the people of Ukambani,” said the President.

The President was speaking as he visited Masinga Constituency at the start of his meet-the-people tour of Machakos Town.

“In 2022, you can team up with William Ruto because the current election is already a done deal,” Uhuru said.

On his part, Deputy President Ruto said that the former Vice President has, in principal, endorsed President Kenyatta’s re-election.

“Kalonzo has already said that he has no problem with President Kenyatta but he said he has a small problem with me. We can resolve that easily,” Ruto claimed.

Kenyatta has said the Jubilee Party is offering Kenyans real leadership as opposed to the empty rhetoric that characterizes the opposition.

He said his Administration is action-oriented and has always placed the interest of Kenyans before those of individual leaders.