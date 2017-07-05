Jubilee invites Kalonzo to join party in 2022

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party has asked Wiper Leader and National Super Alliance (NASA) member Kalonzo Musyoka to join them in 2022.

The President said his opposition rival Raila Odinga was all talk and no track record. He urged Musyoka not to waste his time on a losing ticket.

“My brother Kalonzo. You know very well that the man of kitendawili will take you nowhere. I invite you again to come and work with us to bring services to the people of Ukambani,” said the President.

The President was speaking as he visited Masinga Constituency at the start of his meet-the-people tour of Machakos Town.

“In 2022, you can team up with William Ruto because the current election is already a done deal,” Uhuru said.

On his part, Deputy President Ruto said that the former Vice President has, in principal, endorsed President Kenyatta’s re-election.

“Kalonzo has already said that he has no problem with President Kenyatta but he said he has a small problem with me. We can resolve that easily,” Ruto claimed.

Kenyatta has said the Jubilee Party is offering Kenyans real leadership as opposed to the empty rhetoric that characterizes the opposition.

He said his Administration is action-oriented and has always placed the interest of Kenyans before those of individual leaders.

“There is a difference between politicians and leaders. Leaders do not care about themselves but care about their people,” said the President.

“The difference between us is that our opponents are politicians, we are leaders and search for leadership that changes the lives of Kenyans.

The President pointed out that it is the Jubilee Administration that has undertaken the first major works on the Yatta Canal since independence.

He spoke as he launched the construction of the Matuu-Ekalakala-Kaguku Road at the cost of Sh1.138 billion.

The President said his Administration cared about the welfare of the youth and that was why it is ensuring that every Constituency has a Technical Training Institute.

On top of that, the President added, every graduate from the TTIs and universities will get a paid apprenticeship arranged by the Government.

“More than 100,000 youth will be enlisted in the apprenticeship program and each one of them will be paid Sh10, 000,” said the President.