George Nsimbe targeting another fine run despite Bandari mishap

Tusker FC head coach George Nsimbe is targeting another fine run that will steer clear off the chasing pack and go on to win their 12-Kenyan title.

The Brewers saw their eight match unbeaten run brought to a sad end going down to former boss Paul Nkata’s Bandari FC, in a matchv where Tanzanian Import Lewis Cosmas scored the solitary goal.

“We had managed a very good run going to Bandari match which turned up badly as far as results are concerned. The boys were devastated but must rise above that now,” said the Ugandan who was on Tuesday named the Fidelity Insurance Sportpesa Premier League (SPL) Coach of the Month for May.

The decision to name Nsimbe the coach of the month was a complete no brainer by a panel of sports after leading the Ruaraka based side going unbeaten in the month of May where they won all the five matches.

“I know something special is coming, a backlash of the sort. The boys will respond,” declared the Ugandan who oversaw the champions register wins against Kakamega Homeboyz (1-0), Zoo Kericho (2-0), Sony Sugar (2-1) and Mathare United (2-0) before ending the month with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over AFC Leopards at Kinoru Stadium on May 28.

The Brewers who are joint leaders with Gor Mahia with 28 points next play basement side Western Stima.