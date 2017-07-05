Business highlights July 5 2017

Cane shortage paralyses operations at Nzoia Sugar

Operations at the Bungoma-based Nzoia Sugar Company have been temporarily suspended due to acute sugarcane shortage, adding to a litany of problems that the factory is currently facing.

The company has been redundant for the last two weeks and is expected to remain closed until August when it will resume operations.

Nzoia Sugar, which boasts the largest share of cane in the region, has in the recent days accused its rivals of poaching its cane from contracted farmers a problem they say has undermined its operations.

The closure comes just days after President Uhuru Kenyatta promised Ksh300 million to offset debts owed to farmers by the firm.

Reprieve for Uchumi as staff sign return-to-work formula

Chain retailer Uchumi Supermarkets has resumed its operations after its striking workers agreed to sign a return-to-work formula, bringing to an end a stand-off that had paralysed the chain’s operations.

The 1,300 workers downed their tools yesterday and took to the streets protesting the non-payment of their salaries for May and June.

The agreement was signed yesterday between the retailer and the Kenya Union of Commercial, Food and Allied Workers (Kucfaw) and will see Uchumi pay May salaries from today and June wages starting July 14.

It also requires the employees to resume duties with immediate effect and demands that no worker should be victimized for striking.

Volvo to manufacture all-electric vehicles by 2019

Swedish luxury vehicle manufacturer, Volvo, on Wednesday announced its plans to phase out gas-only vehicle production by 2019.

All Volvo vehicles manufactured after 2019 will be all-electric or hybrid. The Chinese-owned company becomes the first vehicle manufacturer to venture in the production of all-electric models.

Volvo termed the move as a mark to the historic end of cars solely powered by petrol or diesel.

“This announcement marks the end of the solely combustion engine-powered car,” Volvo Cars CEO Hakan Samuelsson said.

The company will launch five fully electric cars across its range between 2019 and 2021 which will be manufactured in its plants across the world.