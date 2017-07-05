Al Shabaab attack Lamu Police Station, school

Suspected Al-Shabaab militants attacked a police post in Lamu County in an early morning attack today, destroying a communication mast in the process.

The gunmen raided the Pandaguo police post in Lamu West and a neighboring primary school as they destroyed property belonging to the two installations.

Coast police boss Philip Tuimur confirmed the 5.30 am attack saying security agencies responded to the attackers and engaged them in a fierce gun battle.

“The engagement is ongoing and we are waiting for more response from the ground,” he said.

The attack comes two weeks after security agents were warned of possible Al-Shabaab attacks within the County’s Kiunga area after roughly 100 of them were spotted by locals.

The militants destroyed a communication mast affecting communication in the area even as security agencies responded.

The area has been experiencing waves of attacks in the past months claiming more than ten lives. Last week, four pupils and four policemen were killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) attack launched by the militants in Kiunga on a police vehicle.

The attack comes two years after similar assaults on police stations and military bases in the area by the militants who are believed to be holed up in the expansive Boni Forest.