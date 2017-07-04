Wizkid set to Perform at Barbecue Live

BET Best International Act (Africa) award winner Wizkid is set to perform in Nairobi on the 22nd of July at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre for BBQ Live. The Nigerian pop star and songwriter will perform alongside Nameless, Fena, Gin Ideal and Willy Paul.

The “Daddy Yo” hit maker , whose career took a giant leap in 2017 following his collaborations with American superstars, Drake and Chris Brown is thrilled to be returning to the country and is looking forward to rocking his fans.

Nameless most recently released his single “Inspire” which has received a lot of love from his fans while Fena has been dominating airwaves with “Doing her thing tho”. Willy Paul has also been in the limelight with “Pilipili” and “Digiri” as Grandpa Record’s Gin Ideal is rapidly taking the music industry by storm.

This is the 14th Edition and 4th Anniversary of the Barbeque event sponsored by Ciroc with a promise of electric performances from the fiery line-up.

The premium outdoor food festival that brings together people to network and connect through great food and Music will start from 2.00pm to dawn.

