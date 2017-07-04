Raila pledges to be a President for all Kenyans as he takes campaign to Kiambu

National Super Alliance flagbearer Raila Odinga has assured that his presidency will be an all-inclusive affair if elected as he dismissed claims of being a dictatorial leader.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of his campaign tour of Kiambu County today, Raila maintained that he was the best bet in forging a united and cohesive Kenya for all tribes if he assumes the highest office in the land in August.

“I assure Kikuyus they will be more secure under my presidency than under the mediocrity of Jubilee in the name of mundu wakwa,” he said. “There are 43 communities in this country and none should feel superior or inferior.”

The Opposition leader gave a hint of goodies he pledges to deliver as he kickstarts the tour of the vote-rich region that is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s backyard.

Raila promised to revitalise the tea and coffee sectors that have witnessed reduced earnings in recent times in the county with emphasis on improved infrastructure to markets from farms.

“In our manifesto we have promised to establish a Cooperatives Development Enterprise Fund as well as giving subsidized farming inputs to growers,” he added.

He said that the current Jubilee administration needed to be voted out as it had failed to deliver on key promises including the creation of 500,000 jobs per year.

Raila also called on Kenyans to don white caps and handkerchiefs as the country gears to mark the 27th anniversary of Saba Saba Day, a day when activists successfully demanded the reintroduction of multiparty democracy, on July 7.

“We shall have prayers for peace at Uhuru Park thereafter proceed for a rally at Kamukunji grounds,” he said.

He further announced that the Opposition outfit would hold prayers in call for peace every Monday after the Saba Saba Day event until after the August 8 general election.

Raila also urged the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to remain impartial and independent, as he called for it to conduct credible elections that reflected the true will of the people.

He will start his campaing in Limuru Town and then make stopovers in Gitaru market, Wangige and Ruaka. The tour will then proceed through the Northern bypass to Kiambu, Old Kiambu then to Ruiru Town. The opposition leader will then make a stopover at Juja bridge before proceeding to Githurai roundabout.