Nyandika Maiyoro happy to inspire new generation of runners

Regarded as the grandfather of athletes Nyandika Maiyoro has welcomed the move by World Under-18 Championships Local Organising Committee (LOC) to have designated areas for Kenya’s heroes and heroines in the sport at Kasarani during the July 12-16 global event.

The 86-year old who participated in 1,500m and 5,00m races competed in the 1954 Commonwealth Games, the first ever major international championships that Kenya took part in said his pride is seeing runners taking up sports seriously.

“During my time it was basically for pride since there was no monetary value associated to it. It is such a good thing to see athletes being paid for their talent. My pride is seeing young runners, who say they are inspired by us,” recalled the runner born in Kiogoro village in Nyaribari Chache, in Kisii County.

The retired runner who finished seventh at the 1956 Olympics in Melbourne, Australia in the 5000m category in a race he was running barefoot said he will be looking forward to meeting juniors like Dominic Samson,a form two student from Kiendege Secondary School in Nyamira County who will represent the country in the walking race category, the 17-year old saying he took inspiration from the veteran.

“I will be at the stadium to cheer him and many more,” said Maiyoro, who captained team Kenya for Melbourne.

His remarks comes after LOC Co-chairman Jackson Tuwei over the weekend said veteran and current winners need to be recognized and that they need to feel part of the momentous championships the country is hosting.

“This is the first time Kenya is hosting a major track and field event and we want them to come and enjoy,” disclosed the Athletics Kenya boss.