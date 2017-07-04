News highlights-July 4 2017 Raila claims IEBC wants to print extra ballot papers

Raila claims IEBC wants to print extra ballot papers

Opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate Raila Odinga has alleged there is a plot by the electoral agency to print extra ballot papers to tilt the August 8th General Election against his favour.

The NASA leader Raila claimed that two million extra voters were cast in the 2013 poll, saying these misgivings with IEBC are the reasons why the opposition alliance opposes the ballot paper printing by Al Ghurair firm in court.

READ ALSO: News highlights-June 22 2017 Jubilee selectively compensating IDPs – Raila

“We now know the truth. Everybody knows what they did in 2013 concerning printing of ballot papers. That’s why they want this company to print extra ballot papers,” Raila Odinga said.

Raila was speaking on Monday while receiving a delegation of leaders from Kiambu in Nairobi ahead of Tuesday NASA tour of the voter-rich county which has more than one million voters.

Uhuru hands over 7 ambulances bought with recovered Chickengate cash

President Uhuru Kenyatta Monday handed over to counties seven ambulances purchased with money recovered from a UK company Smith & Ouzman found guilty of bribery to get a Kenyan contract.

The ambulances will be used to support the health referral system and will be based at health centers that really need them. The counties which have benefitted are Laikipia, Wajir, West Pokot, Kitui, Elgeyo Marakwet and Nairobi.

READ ALSO: Uhuru unveils Sh15 billion EABL Kisumu investment that will create 110,000 jobs

Governors Joshua Irungu, (Laikipia), Ahmed Abdullahi (Wajir), Simon Kachapin (West Pokot), Julius Malombe (Kitui), Evans Kidero (Nairobi) and Senator Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet) received the ambulances on behalf of their counties.

The seven counties have a unique referral system challenges, largely related to remoteness as well as existence of a huge network of primary care facilities in relation to the number of hospitals available to the people.

The ambulance vehicles have been fitted with Basic Life Support equipment to ensure safe transport of patients.

Bodies of 5 missing people found in shallow Mandera grave

A group of herders in Bambo, Mandera County Monday evening, July 3, discovered the bodies of four men and a woman buried in a shallow grave.

READ ALSO: Lobby group wants Mandera curfew lifted

According to the Mandera Deputy Governor Ahmed Maalim, the five had been missing for days before the bodies were discovered. He stated that the herders were grazing their animals when they stumbled on the grave and later alerted authorities.

Maalim who was among those who condemned the incident said he would visit the scene Tuesday.