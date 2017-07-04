News headlines July 4 2017

IEBC reinstates ICT Director amid protests from NASA

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has quietly reinstated suspended IT Director James Muhati under a cloud of suspicion, sparking a fierce protest from the opposition party.

Muhati was sent on compulsory leave by the commission last month following wide accusations that he had refused to cooperate during the audit of ICT systems.

His reinstatement coming at a time when the National Super Alliance (NASA) is pushing the IEBC to put its house in order to avoid technology failure as was the case in the 2013 elections.

However, NASA has opposed recalling Muhati saying he should remain under suspension.

“While Mr Muhati’s suspension was publicly announced by the Chairman, his reinstatement has been done in an opaque way, with Kenyans in the dark as to whether he was properly investigated as the commission had promised to do… If he is cleared, the commission should state clearly by who?” Raila’s Communication Advisor Salim Lone said a statement to newsrooms.

Mr Lone explained that Muhati’s return may compromise the outcome of the August 8 election as he is partisan.

IEBC Communication Manager Andrew Limo confirmed to X News that Muhati had resumed work starting Monday July 3, but clarified that the commission is yet to discuss the investigation report.

I will be President for all Kenyans, Raila pledges, as he takes his campaign to Kiambu

National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate Raila Odinga has assured Kenyans that if elected in the August polls, his tenure as president shall be all-inclusive and no community will be treated as inferior to the other.

Odinga said there are 43 communities Kenya and none should feel superior or inferior.

Addressing a press conference ahead of NASA’s campaigns in Kiambu County, Odinga dismissed perceived allegations that he is dictatorial saying under his leadership, he will ensure every Kenyan is safe and ensure there is national unity.

“I am not a dictator. I am the most consultative leader. Ask people who have worked with me,” he said.

“I want to assure the Kikuyu community that they will be more secure and happier under my presidency than they are under the mediocrity of Jubilee.

The opposition chief took his presidential campaigns to Kiambu County earlier today, the home of President Uhuru Kenyatta, and maintained that he was the best bet in forging a united and cohesive Kenya for all tribes.

“Kikuyus are Kenyans and they should not feel insecure if someone else becomes the President. Every Kenyan must feel secure and able to get the presidency even if they come from the smallest community,” he stated.

The opposition chief gave a foretaste of goodies he hopes to deliver if Kiambu throws their support behind his candidature.

Raila pledged to revitalize the tea and coffee sectors that have witnessed reduced earnings in recent times with an emphasis on improved infrastructure to markets from farms.

He said that in the NASA manifesto, they have promised to establish a Cooperative Enterprise Development Fund (CEDF) to promote agro-processing jointly with farmers organized under cooperatives.

Odinga said as a NASA government, they will focus on rural roads in Kiambu and other neglected areas.

Ministry renews vow to crack down on land grabbers

Land grabbing is still one of the major challenges facing the Ministry of Lands, Assistant Director of Adjudication and Settlement, Nancy Wachira has said.

Wachira was speaking when 60 students from the Pupils Reward Scheme (PURES) visited Ardhi House to familiarize themselves on how the Ministry operates.

PURES, a mentorship program for top students is the brainchild of President Uhuru Kenyatta and first lady, Margaret Kenyatta.

Last year, the Institution of Surveyors of Kenya (ISK) has raised concern over increased cases of land grabbing in the country.

“The level of impunity we are observing clearly demonstrates the existence of powerful cartels working with corrupt land officials at the Lands ministry. It is unfortunate that this issue has not been addressed by successive regimes and shall continue to wreak havoc unless it is urgently resolved,” said ISK Chairman Steve Ambani who was speaking at the time.

Last month, the government lifted a suspension it had slapped on renewal of land leases after an outcry from property developers. The moratorium was lifted through a gazette notice signed by Lands Cabinet Secretary Jacob Kaimenyi. Last December, the government stopped renewal of leases after widespread cases of grabbing and forceful acquisition of property from people whose leases were expiring.

Speaking during the students visit at Ardhi House, PURES Director, Mrs Florence Awori said that the initiative seeks to prepare young talents in line with Kenya’s Vision 2030 development blueprint.

The team was hosted by Wachira among other heads of department from the Ministry of Lands. The students asked various questions among them how the Ministry deals with issues of land grabbing, double allocation of land and the challenges the IT department experiences in managing cyber-crime.