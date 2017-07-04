Jumia Anniversary Sale ranked two times bigger than Black Friday

Leading online retail giant, Jumia has seen its customer traffic reach record highs following its most recent sale, which has been touted as one of the biggest auctions since last year’s Black Friday event.

Close to 500,000 customers logged onto the Jumia Kenya website yesterday in a rush for deals. This comes as the company launched its 5th Anniversary celebrations online in which they are offering customers up to 80 per cent in discounts with more than 70,000 deals on offer (including Unga at Sh45 per 2kg packet).

Jumia’s anchor Unga deal sold out in the first 60 minutes, immediately as the site went live at midnight (and has been re-stocked since).

The deal was put together in partnership with leading retailer Tuskys. According to Jumia PR Manager Pauline Masese, the traffic witnessed on the website was more than double that seen during Black Friday last year, which was, at the time, the largest online sale ever in Kenya.

“We went live on our website at midnight and we are delighted by the explosive response we have received on our platform so far. As of this morning the highest selling product was Unga – Soko Ugali going for Sh45 with more than 2,500 items already sold,”said Jumia PR Manager Pauline Masese.

Other products that have attracted heavy traffic to the Jumia website include televisions from Sh9,999, cookers from Sh12,990 and mobile phones from Sh1,500.

As part of its anniversary celebrations, Jumia will be releasing one Samsung-S8 every day this week and will be retailing it at Sh5. The first lucky shopper of this deal, Paul Nderitu who purchased Samsung-S8 at Sh5 at 8:00am in the morning, said he was thrilled and could not believe he had managed to find the phone on the website before anyone else.

Jumia’s Anniversary celebration will culminate with a grand prize giveaway, through which one lucky shopper will walk-away with a Renault Kwid car.

All they have to do is post a story on social media about how Jumia has positively impacted their lives as part of the retailer’s #NikoMbeleNaJumia campaign. This year’s Jumia anniversary is likely to mark a turning point in the history of online retail in Kenya.

Jumia was launched in Lagos in June 2012 and was followed by Jumia Market (formerly Kaymu), a community based online marketplaces in September of that same year.

Jumia Travel (formerly Jovago), an online hotel booking platform was launched in Nigeria in June 2013, just before Jumia House (formerly Lamudi), Jumia Car (formerly Carmudi) and Jumia Food (formerly Hellofood). As at 2016, Jumia had 126 operations across 23 African countries, thus covering 90 per cent of African GDP and 3 million customers, making Jumia the leading actor of online commerce in Africa.