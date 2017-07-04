I will be President for all Kenyans, Raila pledges, as he takes his campaign to Kiambu

National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential candidate Raila Odinga has assured Kenyans that if elected in the August polls, his tenure as president shall be all-inclusive and no community will be treated as inferior to the other.

Odinga said there are 43 communities Kenya and none should feel superior or inferior.

Addressing a press conference ahead of NASA’s campaigns in Kiambu County, Odinga dismissed perceived allegations that he is dictatorial saying under his leadership, he will ensure every Kenyan is safe and ensure there is national unity.

“I am not a dictator. I am the most consultative leader. Ask people who have worked with me,” he said.

“I want to assure the Kikuyu community that they will be more secure and happier under my presidency than they are under the mediocrity of Jubilee.

The opposition chief took his presidential campaigns to Kiambu County earlier today, the home of President Uhuru Kenyatta, and maintained that he was the best bet in forging a united and cohesive Kenya for all tribes.

“Kikuyus are Kenyans and they should not feel insecure if someone else becomes the President. Every Kenyan must feel secure and able to get the presidency even if they come from the smallest community,” he stated.

The opposition chief gave a foretaste of goodies he hopes to deliver if Kiambu throws their support behind his candidature.

Raila pledged to revitalize the tea and coffee sectors that have witnessed reduced earnings in recent times with an emphasis on improved infrastructure to markets from farms.

He said that in the NASA manifesto, they have promised to establish a Cooperative Enterprise Development Fund (CEDF) to promote agro-processing jointly with farmers organized under cooperatives.

Odinga said as a NASA government, they will focus on rural roads in Kiambu and other neglected areas.

“We will help Githunguri Dairy FCS to improve and expand, therefore employ more young people,” he explained.

The ODM leader said Kiambu and the larger Mt Kenya region, along with Kericho and other areas, have the most efficient smallholder farms producing the world’s best tea; with coffee from Kiambu being the best in the world.

“These two cash crops used to earn us billions of dollars with which we used to pay our external debts. In our manifesto, we have paid special attention to the need to revive these two sectors and to ensure that it is the farmers who are the primary beneficiaries of their production,” Odinga reckoned.

He said, NASA is committed to full liberalization of the coffee sector and help farmers find markets while also writing off debts owed.

“We will also explore strict methods of promoting more value addition local processing of coffee so that Kenya’s coffee can be sold to Starbucks as a finished Kenyan brand product,” he noted.

Today, Mr Odinga starts his inaugural campaigns in Kiambu county where hopes to convince the voters to back his bid and abandon Jubilee.

Raila’s visit started with a meeting at Wida Hotel at 9.30am, proceeding to Limuru Town, Naivasha road and then make stopovers in Gitaru, Waginge and Ruaka.

The tour will then proceed through the Northern bypass to Kiambu, Old Kiambu then to Ruiru Town.

The opposition leader will then make a stopover at Juja Bridge before proceeding to Githurai roundabout.