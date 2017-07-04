German agencies in move to fund Kenya’s technical training institutions

Kenya and Germany are in a partnership to support technical and vocational education in the country in which Germany’s technical and financial agencies; Kfw and GTZ are funding expansion of technical training institutions, among them the Nairobi Technical Institute, Kiambu Institute of Science and Technology and Thika Technical Institute.

On Monday, German Ambassador to Kenya, Madam Jutta Frasch witnessed the issuance of a title deed to Nairobi Technical Training Institute Deputy Principal, Mr Cosmas Mwangi by Lands PS Dr Nicholas Muraguri at Ardhi House.

Dr Muraguri said the Government would issue 20,000 titles to public institutions across the country in the next three weeks as part of efforts to support vocational education.

In her remarks, the German Ambassador said that President Uhuru Kenyatta had, during his state visit to Germany in April, acknowledged the vital role technical and vocational educational training institutions (TVET) play in building capacity for the country’s manufacturing sector.

READ ALSO: Government to issue 20,000 public institutions with title deeds

Madam Frasch said the German government had set aside Sh3.2 billion to support vocational education in the country.

The German government signed an agreement with Kenya for financial and technical support of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions in 2015 but lack of title deeds has slowed the process.

The deal involving the private sector, seeks to produce middle level artisans to power Kenya’s Vision 2030 plan.

Germany has, for a long time, shared bilateral ties with Kenya. Germany was the first country to recognise Kenya on independence.

In 2014, the Foreign Cabinet Secretary of Kenya, Amina Mohamed met with the Cabinet Secretary of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin. In the same year, Former President of Germany, Horst Köhler led a trade delegation to Nairobi. He also held talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta. Germany is usually the third or fourth largest source of tourists to Kenya. Germany unlike other European countries restrained itself from issuing travel advisories to Kenya thereby solidifying ties between the two countries.